WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: February 8, 2022

A chaotic Championship Summit was there to amp up the main event of Vengeance Day where a top Raw Superstar was also present. Plus, the semi-finale matches for the Men’s Dusty Cup Classic were also hosted on the show.

Check out the recap and results from the WWE NXT 2.0 episode that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed with The Diamond Mine’s Malcolm Bivens, Roderick Strong, and Ivy Nile) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) to advance to the Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022 in the opening match of NXT.

Julius leaped off his brother’s back nailed a huge superplex on Drake off the top rope in super spot from the match. After this, Julius hit his pendant lariat on Gibson as Brutus secured the pin-fall win.

– Tiffany Stratton defeated Wendy Choo to get her Daddy’s Credit Card back which was taken by Choo, last week. Tiffany hit a basement dropkick into the corner followed by a springboard corkscrew splash from the second rope for the pin to win.

– Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Io Shirai, and Zoey Stark featured in backstage segments to hype up the upcoming Women’s NXT Dusty Classic tournament.

– Pete Dunne defeated Draco Anthony in a match that saw interferences from Tony D’Angelo. Tony came out and tried to hit Pete with his Crowbar but it rather fired up the latter.

Pete got the win after connecting with the Bitter End. He took the mic to propose that their match at NXT Vengeance Day should be a Weaponized Steel Cage Match. Tony accepted the stipulation.

– LA Knight defeated Sanga (with Grayson Waller) in a singles contest. Grayson exposed the turnbuckle but Sanga ran into it allowing Knight to hit a neckbreaker on him for the pin to win.

After the match, Grayson attacked LA, but LA planted him with the BFT finisher. Per the stipulation of the match, the restraining order against Knight has been lifted.

– Wade Barrett held a Championship Summit between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar (with Legado del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza).

RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler made his surprise entry during this summit as he listed his accolades which brought him to a Championship he has not won during his career and that’s the NXT Championship.

Tommaso Ciampa interrupted and pointed out how no one wants to see Dolph as the NXT Champion. Dolph and Ciampa started brawling through the ramp as they headed, backstage.

Breakker was attacked by Legado del Fantasma in the ring. After a beatdown, Breakker was put through a table to end the segment.

– Sarray defeated Dakota Kai in the next match via connecting with a Sunray dropkick followed by a Sleeper suplex for the pin to win.

– MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe to advance to the Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Blade was neutralized with a superkick as MSK hit a double springboard Blockbuster on Enofe to the pin to win. Thus, the final match of the Dusty Classic tournament will be Creed Brothers vs. MSK.

– Mandy Rose (c) defeated Kay Lee Ray in the main event to retain her NXT Women’s Championship. Before the match began, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin attacked Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell in a backstage segment to ensure no backup would be there for KLR.

In the match, KLR went for a top rope move but Dolin and Jayne distracted her from outside the ring. KLR fended them off only to run into a running knee to the face from Mandy to suffer the pin-fall loss.

After the match, The Toxic Attraction attacked KLR but Io Shirai came out to a big pop from the crowd. After some quick moves, the champion decided to retreat. KLR and Shirai stood tall in the ring to send the show off-air.