WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: September 20, 2022

A new challenger for the NXT Championship was confirmed, while one of the contenders for the NXT North American Championship was also determined.

Plus, the Best of Three series between Nathan Frazer and Axiom progressed on the show that took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the September 20 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

- NXT kicked off with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announcing that Bloodline member Solo Sikoa wasn't chosen to compete in last week's NXT North American Title Match against the former champion Carmelo Hayes.

HBK stripped Solo of the Title and announced that at Halloween Havoc Specials, there will be a Fatal-5-Way Ladder Match to determine the new NXT North American Champion.

- Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom in their Best of Three Series opening match of the night to make the score tied at 1-1. Frazer cracked Axiom with a twisting neck breaker and a superplex. He then came off the top rope with a Phoenix Splash for the pin to win.

- Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne of Toxic Attraction (with Unified NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose) defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in the first tag team match of the night.

Jayne hit a rolling forearm on Paxley before sending her out of the ring. Jayne and Dolin then ganged up on Nile and downed her with a dual superkick for the pin to win.

- The Dyad (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) come to the ring for a promo. Gacy said that he had tried to convince Cameron Grimes to join them, but Grimes stayed intact in his decision to not join them.

- The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) then defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in a tag team match. Reid delivered a Code Red using Fowler's back as the launching pad.

Reid and Flower then double-teamed on Enofe for the pin-fall win. Someone in a hoodie and a mask was seen watching The Dyad but her identity wasn't revealed.

- Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo in a back-and-forth contest. Choo hit a flipping forearm and then a German Suplex on her opponent.

She charged at Jade in the corner but Jade moved out of the way. Jade quickly countered with a DDT for the pin to win. Once the match was over, Lash Legend attacked Choo, out of nowhere.

- Chase University (Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward) defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a tag team match. Trick hit a right hand on Chase and tagged in Hayes who stroke with a pump kick followed by a Fade Away attempt.

Chase countered with a roll-up to secure the unexpected pin-fall win. After the win, Chase, and Bodhi joined Thea Hail for a big celebration with the Chase University student section.

- Von Wagner defeated Sanga in a short match with the Fireman's Carry maneuver.

- Oro Mensah (fka Oliver Carter) defeated Grayson Waller to qualify for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.

Apollo Crews caused a distraction by appearing at ringside as he started bleeding from his eyeball. Mensah hit a suicide dive on Waller followed by a spinning back-kick for the pin to win.

- JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate in the main event of NXT 2.0 to become the number-one contender for the NXT Championship for Halloween Havoc. The finish saw McDonagh hitting a Spanish Fly from the top rope followed by The Devil Inside finisher for the pin to win.

After the match, NXT Champion Bron Breakker confronted McDonagh inside the ring but Ilja Dragunov then came out and confronted both of them to end the show.