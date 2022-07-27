WWE NXT Heatwave PLE reportedly set with multiple title matches on the card

This will be NXT’s first PLE since the In Your House event on June 4 and the overall third separate PLE since the NXT 2.0 brand debuted last fall.

WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE is the next main roster PLE scheduled for Saturday, September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. On the other hand, the next NXT PLE will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The potential main event of Heatwave could feature NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against JD McDonagh. Breakker announced the match during a confrontation while he also noted that the title match will be made, official with a contract signing, next week.

Also, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be defending her title next month at Heatwave against Zoey Stark. On the July 19 episode of NXT 2.0, a returning Stark won a battle royal to become the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Women’s Title.

Stark originally wanted the match to happen on last night’s episode of NXT 2.0 but Rose later announced that the match is scheduled to happen in three weeks at Heatwave.

Winning her title at Halloween Havoc 2021, Rose now has become the fourth-longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion. She is currently set to face Sarray in a non-title match on next week’s NXT.

Speaking of the champion, her allies from The Toxic Attraction is also set for a championship match opportunity, next week.

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) made an appearance, yesterday night on NXT to announce a Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Championship match will be held to determine new champions.

The match will feature Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacey Jayne vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

The team of Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade were the tag champs but the latter turned on Perez, a few weeks ago and then threw out her NXT Tag Team title to a trash can, much like Madusa dropped her Women’s Title on WCW Nitro in December 1995.

Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa in a Falls Count Anywhere match was already announced for next week alongside Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend to culminate in the ongoing heated rivalries on NXT.

At a glance, the card for the August 2 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 goes as follows:

* Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles - Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacey Jayne vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

* Falls Count Anywhere Match - Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa

* NXT Heatwave Title Match Contract Signing between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray

* Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend