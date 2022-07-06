WWE NXT: New Champions crowned at Bash; Title Match and more announced

In the opening match of this special episode on the USA Network, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated The Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) to capture the championships.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was present at ringside and interfered in favor of the former champions in order to get ejected by the referee. Jade took out Jayne outside the ring while Roxanne hit the Pop-Rox finisher on Dolin to get the pin-fall win.

With this win, Perez and Jade started their first reign as the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Both the superstars started their journey in the brand, this year only, Perez in March and Jade in January 2021.

Perez won the NXT Women’s breakout tournament to secure a future singles title match opportunity while she and Jade also defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a Number-One Contenders match on the June 28 episode of NXT 2.0 to secure the tag team title match.

Dolin and Jayne had been the champions since defeating Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez on the April 5 episode of NXT 2.0. Following the title loss, their leader on NXT will also have to put her title on the line, next week.

As confirmed by WWE, the NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Roxanne Perez on the July 12 episode of NXT 2.0. As noted above, Perez defeated Kiana James, Lash Legend, and Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT breakout tourney for the female superstars.

Now she would be cashing in that guaranteed opportunity on Rose and try to make the whole Toxic Attraction faction title-less on July 12. This would mark Rose’s sixth title defense since defeating Raquel Gonzalez for the title at Halloween Havoc 2021.

In more news, Apollo Crews will face Giovanni Vinci on next week’s NXT episode. This would mark the first time that Crews, originally a Raw roster member will compete in a singles contest on the NXT brand since 2016.

Crews made his return to NXT during the 7th June episode. In his first match on NXT 2.0, he and Solo Sikoa defeated NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller in tag team action.

Then last night, he issued an open challenge which was accepted by Vinci. But he agreed to compete in a match, next week after which WWE confirmed the same.

Vinci, Imperium’s Fabian Aichner was repackaged in recent times after his former stablemates from NXT and NXT UK, WALTER (Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER) and Marcel Barthel (Ludwig Kaiser) were sent to Smackdown roster. The match against Crews will be his second in-ring outing in this new gimmick.