WWE NXT: Street Fight and Grudge Matches set for next week

Last night, Cora Jade defeated Dakota Kai via roll-up in a singles contest. After the match, Dakota attacked Cora, but Raquel Gonzalez chased her off, leading to a brawl around the parking lot.

Then the Toxic Attraction faction came out as NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose laid out Cora. Later we saw an irate Raquel Gonzalez, who said that she looked back on her friendship with Dakota Kai as a positive thing but things need to be ended.

Gonzalez spoke something in Spanish and ended the promo by mentioning that they should finish things in a Street Fight. Gonzalez and Kai once held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship but they have been feuding for the past few months.

Gonzalez and her partners beat Kai’s team at WWE NXT WarGames. Prior to that, Kai cost Gonzalez her NXT Women’s Championship back at Halloween Havoc as she lost the title to Mandy Rose.

In another heated singles outing, Tony D’Angelo will face Pete Dunne, next week. D’Angelo forcibly took Dunne’s mouthpiece during the 2021 Men’s WarGames Match back at NXT WarGames on December 5.

With the mouthpiece showcased as a souvenir, Tony defeated Andre Chase in a singles contest using the Northern Lights suplex into the twisting neckbreaker finisher for the pin to win.

After the match, Dunne confronted D’Angelo and took his mouthguard back after he snapped his rival’s fingers. During the verbal confrontation, Tony informed that they would settle the score like grown men in a match set for next week.

WWE also announced that Dexter Lumis will face NXT North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes’ hype man, Trick Williams in a singles affair.

Lumis will seek revenge as he was forced to spend on the shelf after Williams and Hayes stomped and injured his finger, a few weeks back.

Lumis (with ex NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano) have been feuding with Hayes and Trick since around Halloween Havoc which may come to an end, next week. Now, check out the match card for the December 21 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 stands as follows:

– Street Fight: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

– Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne

– Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams

– Von Wagner in action