WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver 2021 Night II results and highlights

NXT North American Title was also on the line while an Unsanctioned Match was a special attraction of the show that went down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results:

Kick-off Show:

Number-one Contender’s Match: Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Breezango - Tyler Breeze and Fandango

A double Superkick downed Drake but Dain broke up the pin attempt by Breezango. Drake then hit a big hurricanrana on Fandango followed by a dropkick to send Breeze off the apron.

But Dain suddenly caught Drake on top of Fandango with a Powerbomb to get the pinfall win. Dain and Drake thus earned a future title shot at NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, per the stipulation of the match.

Poppy and her band performed to open the main show of WWE NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Night Two.

Unification Ladder Match for the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Title: Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin

Devlin stunned the NXT crowd by hitting a huge Spanish Fly off the ladder on his opponent in the finishing sequences. He almost grabbed the two titles but Escobar somehow climbed the ladder and cut him off.

The two traded shots on the ladder and it ended in a nasty way when Escobar sent Devlin crashing through a leaning ladder all the way over in the corner. With Devlin out of the scene, Escobar took his time to unhook the belts to become the unifying Cruiserweight Champion for NXT and NXT UK brand.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: The Way - Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

LeRae Superkick-ed Indi before knocking Moon off the apron. She went for the pin on Indi but Moon broke the attempt. Moon hit LeRae with a knee to the face while Shotzi hit Indi with an enziguri.

Moon then climbed the top rope and connected with a stunning double-Eclipse to both the challengers. The legal Shotzi hit the top rope and dropped a flying senton on Hartwell to get the pinfall win to retain.

NXT North American Title Match: Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano (with Austin Theory)

Midway through NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, this match witnessed Theory interrupting a number of occasions. Reed flew with a suicidal dive to keep him down but this allowed Gargano to drive Reed into the mat for a close pin attempt.

Gargano delivered two Superkicks but Reed countered, right away with his own Superkick. Reed went for a top rope moonsault but missed and landed hard. Gargano connected with two back-to-back One Final Beat maneuvers for the pinfall win to retain.

NXT Title Match: Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor

Balor hit a double stomp to his opponent's chest before applying an abdominal stretch submission. Kross broke it up, by unloading on Balor with some right hands before dropping him with a German Suplex. Kross then hit Balor with a Doomsday Saito suplex.

Balor stumbled to get back to his feet as Kross connected with a forearm to the back of the head on two occasions to get the pin to win and become the new NXT Champion.

Unsanctioned Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

A wild brawl went down in this final match NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver card. The ending moments saw a spot where Cole sent his opponent through the ramp to break a Guillotine Chokehold submission.

In the ring, O’Reilly hit back Cole with The Last Shot. He grabbed a chain, wrapped it around the turnbuckles, kept a chair around Cole’s leg, and went to the top only to run into a chair from Cole.

Cole then trapped O’Reilly in the turnbuckles with the chain, talked some trash only to receive a low blow. O’Reilly got up, wrapped the chain around Cole's boot and leg now, and then leaped off the top rope, to drop a chained knee onto Cole and a chair.

O’Reilly was finally able to get the three-count to win as paramedics ran down to stretcher out Cole of the venue. O’Reilly put his fist up in the air to send the show off-air.