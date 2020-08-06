WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX card updated, New Title match added

Regal announced that one of the entrants of this match, Dexter Lumis has now been withdrawn from the five-man Ladder Match due to an ankle injury. In two weeks, superstars who would not get pinned or submitted in the previous and upcoming Triple Threat qualifiers will meet in two singles matches. Winners of these dual matches will capture the final two spots in the Ladder Match.

Bronson Reed and Damian Priest have already been inserted into the Ladder Match. Next week, NXT will feature another Triple Threat qualifier with the lineup being Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery participant.

In the following weeks, two singles matches will go down with Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, Ridge Holland (these three haven't pinned or submitted in the previous qualifiers) and whoever isn't pinned or submitted in next week's Triple Threat (Kushida vs. Grimes vs. the mystery person). Winners of the upcoming dual singles matches will join Reed, Priest at Takeover.

WWE also provided the following update via Twitter,

"Unfortunately, due to injury, @DexterLumis has been removed from the #NorthAmericanTitle #LadderMatch. Therefore, in two weeks on #WWENXT, there will be two one-on-one matches between the Superstars who were not pinned or submitted in their respective #TripleThreat Matches."

Unfortunately, due to injury, @DexterLumis has been removed from the #NorthAmericanTitle #LadderMatch.



Therefore, in two weeks on #WWENXT, there will be two one-on-one matches between the Superstars who were not pinned or submitted in their respective #TripleThreat Matches. pic.twitter.com/q3drIzZhRW — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020

Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai for the WWE NXT Women's Championship has also been made official for NXT Takeover: XXX event. During last night's episode on the USA Network, Kai defeated Rhea Ripley in a match to determine the number-one contender for the Women’s Title. Mercedes Martinez attacked Ripley, allowing Kai to hit her finisher and secure the pinfall win.

The 30th edition of NXT Takeover is scheduled to go down Saturday, August 22, during the SummerSlam weekend. It is likely to take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The updated card of the show stands as follows,

NXT Women's Title Match: Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Ridge Holland or Oney Lorcan or Damian Priest vs. Kushida or Cameron Grimes or Mystery Opponent vs. TBD