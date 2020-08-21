WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX match card, date, start time and where to watch

In the show's main event, NXT champion Keith Lee will put the title on the line as the most accomplished NXT champion in history against a former NFL punter and current radio personality Karrion Kross.

Apart from the NXT Championship match, there are some tantalizing matches set up set for TakeOver: XXX with the NXT women's championship match in which Io Shirai defends the belt against Dakota Kai.

Also on the show, five men will do battle for the NXT Noth American Championship in a ladder match, while the number one contender's spot for NXT Tag Team titles are also up for grabs in a triple threat contest.

Plus, there are two more singles matches scheduled for the event as former WWE Champion Finn Balor faces Timothy Thatcher and Adam Cole meets Pat McAfee.

Here is all you need to know about WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX:

When and where is WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (August 22) at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, the longtime home of NXT. In India, due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (August 23) morning.

What time does WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX start?

The show will kick off at 7 PM ET (August 22) / 4.30 AM IST (August 23) with the kickoff show beginning at 6 PM ET on Saturday (August 22).

Where and how to watch WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX?

The event is available via WWE Network and in India, you can catch all the live action on Sunday (August 23) at 4.30 AM IST exclusively on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 Channels.

How to stream WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX?

The event can be streamed live using the Sony LIV app.

The scheduled match card for WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX:

1. Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Championship: Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream

2. NXT Women's Championship Match: Io Shirai (c) vs. Dakota Kai (with Raquel Gonzalez)

3. Singles Match: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

4. NXT Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

5. Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) (to determine the no. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship)

6. Singles Match: Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher