WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX results, recap and highlights

Check out the results from the 30th edition of NXT TakeOver:

Number-one Contender's Triple Threat: Breezango vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

This was a pre-show match on the NXT TakeOver show where Tyler Breeze held Wilde for the Unprettier but Lorcan charged in with a running uppercut to Wilde. Breeze came right back with a superkick to Lorcan for the pinfall win and become new contenders for the tag titles.

Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

This match opened the main show of NXT TakeOver where the performers showed tremendous resiliency. Balor was hit by a German Suplex followed by the Ankle Lock that hurt his legs. He stomped down Thatcher to keep him down and then delivered the Coup De Grace off the top rope. The bad legs didn't let him connect with the finisher, perfectly. So Balor picked Thatcher and planted him with 1916 to get the win.

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. The Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream almost reached the top of the ladder to grab the title but Reed shoved down the ladder sending him to ringside debris who was thus taken out of the equation. Reed couldn't take advantage as Grimes was back from an earlier ladder attack to send him down.

Gargano sent him down to the mat but now Priest arrived to tangle with him on the top. The title got unhooked by Gargano but it was Priest who held it properly before sending him into the mat to become the winner and new NXT North American Champion.

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

This match at TakeOver had shenanigans where McAfee's group was confronted by the Undisputed Era members. McAfee took the aerial route to put down the group members. He went for the double axe-handle but Cole superkick-ed him in mid-air. As McAfee sat up, Cole nailed him with the Panama Kick on the button for the win.

NXT Women's Title Match: Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai

Dakota Kai accidentally hit the referee with a big boot to keep him down in the middle of the ring. Shirai hit her with a German Suplex followed by the top-rope moonsault but the hurt referee was unable to make the count. Raqeel Gonzalez hit Shirai from the back with a cheap shot.

But Shirai came back locking the crossface as the referee became conscious. Shirai came with a big leap-off move to take out Gonzalez outside the ring. She connected with another big moonsault off the top rope, this time, securing the pinfall win.

NXT Title Match: Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee

Lee had the upper-hand in the opening sequences of the TakeOver main event but he accidentally went through the Plexiglass barrier. This allowed Kross to make a comeback as he hit the Doomsday Saito for a near fall. The Kross Jacket submission was locked in, thereafter as Lee somehow got out of it.

Lee fought back and dropped Kross with the Spirit Bomb. He hit the second rope for a Vader Bomb but Kross grabbed his legs and executed the Doomsday Saito from there to secure the pinfall win and become the new NXT Champion. Kross celebrated with girlfriend Scarlett in front of the stunned NXT perform trainees to send the show off-air.