WWE NXT Title Match announced for TakeOver: XXX; Updated card

As seen on last night's NXT, the episode opened with Karrion defeating Danny Burch in a singles competition. Once the match was over, Lee appeared in the ring with the championship match contract for their Takeover match. He cut an aggressive promo on Kross, who was listening to it at ringside with girlfriend Scarlett.

Lee then dropped the contract to the floor allowing Kross to put his signature on it. Scarlett then kissed the contract and slid it back to the ring.

Lee picked it up and opened only to receive a fireball blowing up in his face. Lee was immediately checked by medics and referees as Kross and Scarlett smirked from the ramp. The NXT Champion was then taken into a medical facility through an ambulance.

In the other big news coming out of this week’s episode of WWE NXT, The Velveteen Dream returned to action who now holds a chance to compete in the TakeOver event, next week.

There've been some rumours of WWE potentially releasing Dream from the contract, over the past few months but that’s not the case, at least for now. He returned on TV to compete in this week's main event match which saw Cameron Grimes defeat Dream and Kushida to earn the third spot in the "Takeover: XXX" Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title.

Dream appeared to be the mystery competitor in the match. This was his first match on TV since losing to the former NXT Champion Adam Cole in the Last Chance Backlot Brawl at the "Takeover: In Your House" event in May. He made one last appearance on the June 17 episode of NXT, where he was seen in an angle with the now-injured Dexter Lumis.

Since Dream was not pinned or submitted in last night's main event, he will face Finn Balor in a Second Chance Qualifier for the Takeover Ladder Match. Ridge Holland vs. Johnny Gargano will also take place, next week in the same capacity to determine the final participant of the match.

It should be noted that Velveteen Dream also snapped and attacked Kushida amid the boos from the developmental trainees. Finn Balor then came to the ring and faced off with Dream to send the show off the air.

The 5-participant Ladder Match at Takeover currently has Grimes, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed as the confirmed entrants. The remaining two spots will be captured by the winners of Balor vs. Dream and Holland vs. Gargano matchups.

The 30th edition of the NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend which goes down at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The updated TakeOver card is as follows,

NXT Title Match: Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

NXT Women's Title Match: Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Ridge Holland or Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream or Finn Balor

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee