WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022: Dusty Cup Finale; Stipulated Steel Cage match set

Last night’s NXT 2.0 opened with The Creed Brothers of The Diamond Mine faction defeating The Grizzled Young Veterans to advance to the finals. Later in the night, MSK defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to advance to the finale.

That being said, next week’s Dusty Cup finale men’s edition at Vengeance Day will see The Creed Brothers going up against MSK in the culmination of the tourney.

The winners of this match will earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium - Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. The winners will also be the holders of the 2022 Dusty Classic trophy.

The full bracket for the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic tournament is given below:

First-round matches

* MSK defeated Jacket Time

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Legado del Fantasma

* The Creed Brothers defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Chase University

Semi-finale

* MSK defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* The Creed Brothers defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans

Final

* The Creed Brothers vs. MSK

A new stipulation has been added to the already announced Steel Cage match between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo at WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

During the go-home edition of the show, Dunne defeated Draco Anthony in singles action despite D’Angelo trying to attack Dunne with a crowbar.

Once the match was over, Dunne went under the ring and brought out steel chairs, kendo sticks, a trash can, a cricket bat, and a toolbox. He warned D’Angelo that a crowbar won’t be enough for him to get the win at Vengeance Day.

Dunne then proposed that their match should be changed to a Weaponized Steel Cage match with various weapons surrounding the cage. D’Angelo accepted the challenge to make the Weaponized Steel Cage Match, official.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day takes place next Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card for the night goes as follows:

NXT Title Match: Santos Escobar vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT North American Title Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: MSK vs. The Creed Brothers (Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium)

Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo