WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022: Match Card, Date, Start Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

NXT Worlds Collide returns after a year's break and will mark the last ever edition featuring NXT UK, which is set to be relaunched as NXT Europe in 2023. This will also be the third of the event which was earlier held in 2019 and 2020.

The 2022 World Collide will follow the mega event of main roster - WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, which is set to be the first-ever major stadium live event in the United Kingdom since the 1992 SummerSlam.

The Worlds Collide 2022 PLE will feature the two brands' - NXT and NXT UK - champions who will face off in title unification match-ups. Five titles will be on the line with three of them being matches that will unify the titles.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

NXT champion Bron Breakker will battle NXT UK champion Tyler Bate in the title unification match that will serve as the main event of NXT Worlds Collide.

In the co-main event, NXT women's champion Mandy Rose, NXT UK women's champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport will battle in a triple threat match to unify the women's prime title.

In the other title unification match, NXT tandem title-holders The Creed Brothers - Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, NXT UK tag team champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, Gallus - Mark Coffey and Wolfgang and Pretty Deadly - Elton Prince and Kit Wilson will battle in a tag team elimination match.

Meanwhile, the NXT women's tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will put the title on the line against main roster team of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. Plus, Ricochet, also a member of the main roster, will challenge NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes for the title in a one-on-one match.

Here is all you need to know about WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022:

WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Venue, Date and Timing When and where is WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 taking place? The PLE is set to take place on Sunday (September 4) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Monday (September 5) in India. What time does WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 start? The PLE starts at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 8 PM GMT (Sunday, September 4). In India, the show will start at 1:30 AM IST (Monday, September 5). WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info Where and how to watch WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 in India? In India, Sony Pictures Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows. So, Sony TEN 1 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu) are the channels that will broadcast the event, while Sony LIV will live stream the special event. How to watch WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 in USA and rest of the world? In the US, NBC's Peacock streaming service is the destination for viewers and if you are outside of the US, you can watch NXT Worlds Collide 2022 on the WWE Network as usual. WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Match Card 1. NXT & NXT UK Championship Unification Match: Bron Breakker (NXT) vs. Tyler Bate (NXT UK) 2. Triple Threat Match to unify NXT & NXT UK Women's Championship: Mandy Rose (NXT) vs. Meiko Satomura (NXT UK) vs. Blair Davenport 3. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. 4. Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match to unify NXT & NXT UK Tag Team Championship: The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) (NXT) vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs (NXT UK) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) 5. NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet