WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022: Match Card, Date, Start Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Venue, Date and Timing
When and where is WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 taking place?
The PLE is set to take place on Sunday (September 4) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Monday (September 5) in India.
What time does WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 start?
The PLE starts at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 8 PM GMT (Sunday, September 4). In India, the show will start at 1:30 AM IST (Monday, September 5).
WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info
Where and how to watch WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 in India?
In India, Sony Pictures Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows. So, Sony TEN 1 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu) are the channels that will broadcast the event, while Sony LIV will live stream the special event.
How to watch WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 in USA and rest of the world?
In the US, NBC's Peacock streaming service is the destination for viewers and if you are outside of the US, you can watch NXT Worlds Collide 2022 on the WWE Network as usual.
WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Match Card
1. NXT & NXT UK Championship Unification Match: Bron Breakker (NXT) vs. Tyler Bate (NXT UK)
2. Triple Threat Match to unify NXT & NXT UK Women's Championship: Mandy Rose (NXT) vs. Meiko Satomura (NXT UK) vs. Blair Davenport
3. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.
4. Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match to unify NXT & NXT UK Tag Team Championship: The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) (NXT) vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs (NXT UK) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)
5. NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet