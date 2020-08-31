WWE Payback 2020 results, recap and highlights

While Roman Reigns' in-ring return was the headliner, the US Title and Women's Tag Titles were also on the line and former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his main roster PPV debut in the show which emanated from WWE ThunderDome aka the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the results and recap from WWE Payback 2020:

WWE United States Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)

A title change opened Payback 2020 PPV as Apollo Crews lost the US Title to Bobby Lashley. Apollo hit two big German Suplexes on his opponent but the All-Mighty was quickly up to hit back with a mammoth Chokeslam. He then applied the Full Nelson submission to force Crews to tap out.

Big E vs Sheamus

E got punished throughout the match by Sheamus as the latter targeted his legs. He delivered the Irish Curse Backbreaker and then locked in the Heel Hook submission move. E fought out of it and slammed Sheamus to the mat. He then blocked a Brogue Kick attempt and caught the Celtic Warrior with the Big Ending for the pinfall win.

He told YOU. 🦄🎺



This is just the beginning for @WWEBigE as he singlehandedly puts away @WWESheamus at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/1q8CN9BK3J — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020

King Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle

Corbin was frustrated as he missed the pinfall attempt after a Big Punch and a Deep Six. Riddle came back with some elbows and then applied the Triangle submission. A Bro 2 Sleep followed before he nailed the Floating Bro on Corbin for the victory.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

The champions took out Jax from the equation with a double drop-kick but they couldn't resist the incredible offenses from Baszler who caught Bayley and Banks in Kirifuda Clutch and a leg submission maneuver, respectively. Baszler then applied the Muta Lock on Banks and the Kirifuda Clutch on Bayley at the same time to force Bayley to tap out. Baszler and Jax then became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

People make art in a lot of different ways. This is the kind I like. #wwepayback #4hw pic.twitter.com/j7i7XTRH64 — Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) August 31, 2020

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Lee hit a big Pounce on Orton and then slammed him on the announce table. Orton entered the ring and then successfully countered with a ring-draped DDT. Orton attempted to deliver the RKO but got caught in a Spirit Bomb out of nowhere to suffer a pinfall loss.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Rollins and Murphy was in full control of this Payback 2020 match until Murphy accidentally hit Rollins in the face. Mysterio ended up thrashing Rollins into the barrier after which Dominik hit a 619 on Murphy. He followed up with a Frogsplash on Murphy to get the victory.

No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

The strategical plan witnessed Reigns avoid the match at the start. The Fiend hit a Superplex on Braun Strowman off the top rope as the ring fully imploded. Reigns made his entrance at this point as he tried to steal the pin straight away. Fiend applied the Mandible Claw on Reigns but received a low-blow. Reigns struggled a bit but caught Strowman with a huge spear to get the pinfall win and became the new Universal Champion to end Payback 2020.