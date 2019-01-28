WWE Royal Rumble 2019 results and highlights

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP: Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Rusev and Nakamura were engaged in a hard-hitting contest at the Royal Rumble kick-off show. Everything was going per the rules until the challenger wanted to tear down the turnbuckle pads. Lana climbed on the apron and Rusev hit her accidentally. She tweaked her knee as a concerned Rusev checked on her. Nakamura came from behind and hit him on the back of his head for the pinfall and reclaimed his US Championship.

SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Asuka and Becky Lynch started the main show of Royal Rumble by showing-off their strength. Becky took early control by hitting an exploder on Asuka outside the ring. But the champion came back with a hip attack. Becky countered again with a face-buster on the mat. Back in the ring, she hit an exploder off the top rope, but managed a pin for only two counts. She missed a leg-drop later and that allowed Asuka to lock in the Asuka Lock. Becky countered with the dis-arm-her, but Asuka converted that into a modified chokehold to pick up the win via submission.

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: The Bar (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon hit a modified spear on Sheamus at the beginning of the match. Cesaro hit an uppercut on The Miz to come back. But Shane set up Cesaro for a top rope jump into the announce table. Sheamus kept his partner from harm's way and took the shot himself. Shane went for a coast to coast inside the ring, but got caught into the Cesaro swing. Miz interfered at this moment as Sheamus accidentally hit his partner with a Brogue Kick. Shane pulled off an amazing shooting star press to pick up the win and become new tag team champs at Royal Rumble.

RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Ronda Rousey lost control in match after accidentally hitting a punch into the ring post and injured her arm. Banks targeted it throughout the match until she digested a fireman's carry slam. Ronda eventually locked in the arm-bar to which Sasha tapped out but it did not count as it happened outside the ring. Sasha countered with the Bank Statement, but Ronda escaped from the hold and unleashed a series of Piper's Pit on her opponent to get the clean pinfall win to retain her title at Royal Rumble.

WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Bayley, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch were the final five of the women's Royal Rumble. Becky entered as a replacement for injured Lana at number 28 and confronted Nia Jax straight away to receive huge cheers from the crowd. She eliminated the face-breaker and got the ultimate revenge from 2018. Flair eliminated Bayley and Mella to face Becky Lynch in the final moments. Becky fought valiantly despite the cheapshots from Nia Jax. Flair missed a big boot which allowed Becky to toss her out of the ring and win the women's Royal Rumble.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan controlled the match for the better part of this match. AJ Styles was left busted open after digesting a series of punches followed by some YES kicks. He, however, fought back by locking in the Calf Crusher on two occasions which the champion escaped somehow. The referee got knocked down during an Enziguiri attempt and that's when Eric Rowan came out to the shock of the WWE Universe. He delivered a chokeslam on Styles as the referee was down. Bryan crawled and pinned Styles to retain his title at Royal Rumble.

UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (c) vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar was in full control of the title match with multiple German Suplexes in the early part. Finn Balor came back by pushing Lesnar's midribs into the announce table. Lesnar was hurt and Balor took advantage of this. He hit a Sling Blade and countered an F-5 attempt into a swinging DDT. He also executed the Coup De Grace perfectly to which Lesnar kicked out. The champ was right back with the Kimura Lock to which Balor tapped out immediately. After the win, Lesnar hit Balor with a trifecta of suplexes and an F-5 before he left the ring.

MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

As predicted earlier, Seth Rollins turned out to be the winner of the 2019 Royal Rumble match by defying all the odds. As a number tenth entrant, Rollins managed to survive till the end and eliminated none other than Braun Strowman to stand tall. Highlights of the match were some surprise appearances from the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black. Bobby Lashley entered at number 26 to deliver a massive attack on Seth Rollins to keep him out of the match for a long time.

Later at number 30, R-Truth was the scheduled man to enter. But Nia Jax attacked him from behind and entered the men's Royal Rumble! She eliminated Mustafa Ali and later digested a 619 and RKO for elimination. This segment provided big-time entertainment to the finishing segments of the Royal Rumble match that was dominated by Strowman. But it was Seth Rollins who delivered a Curb Stomp to put him over the top rope and off the apron later.