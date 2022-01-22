WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Top match set with stipulation; The Undertaker to appear?

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Jan. 22: Big news coming out of last night’s Smackdown is that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns won’t have his insurance policy, The Usos by his corner at Royal Rumble 2022.



The SmackDown Tag Team Champions are now officially banned from ringside during the scheduled WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at The Rumble.



In a verbal confrontation, Seth claimed that The Uso Twins is the only reason why Roman is still holding the Universal Title.



He proposed a tag team match where The Usos would face him and Kevin Owens, and if The Usos lose, they’d be banned from ringside during the next Universal Title bout.





Roman not only agreed to the proposition but rather raised the stakes by mentioning that if Seth and Kevin would lose, then Seth won’t receive the Universal Title match, either.Then in the main event match of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeated The Usos in a non-title bout, by DQ. Seth was about to pin Jimmy Uso after connecting with the Stomp when Roman Reigns appeared out of nowhere and knocked out Rollins with a Superman Punch to cause the disqualification.It was afterward confirmed by the Smackdown commentators that The Usos are now banned from the Universal Title match between Rollins and Reigns at The Rumble.Speaking of the PPV, WWE Legend The Undertaker is scheduled to be on the show, next weekend. PWInsider reports that Taker will be attending the event as his wife Michelle McCool will be a part of the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.Taker will also be needed for some filming material for Peacock and the WWE Network, throughout next weekend. Hence, The Deadman won’t likely be appearing on TV and the “Final Farewell” retirement ceremony, held at the 2020 Survivor Series event will continue to be his final WWE TV appearance, for the time being.The 2022 edition of WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place next Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Check out the match card for the PPV night:30-Man Royal Rumble MatchJohnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, 15 Superstars TBA30-Woman Royal Rumble MatchSmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 9 participants TBAWWE Title MatchBobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)WWE Universal Title MatchSeth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.RAW Women’s Title MatchDoudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)Mixed Tag Team MatchWWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse