WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Current plans for Rumble winners and WrestleMania matches

Just over a month away from the first premium live event of the year 2023, the creative planning for the event has gradually started to fall in place.

As usual, there will be two Royal Rumble matches from the Men's and Women's Divisions and the winners will have the choice to challenge for the top titles from the respective division.

The Women's Division winner will have the choice of selecting either the Raw or Smackdown Women's Championships, while the men's rumble match winner only has one choice to go after, and that's the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Both these two top title matches will go down at the Biggest Event of the Year, WrestleMania 39, scheduled to be held in April.

According to the latest reports from Xero News, the current working plan for WWE is to have Charlotte Flair win the Women's Royal Rumble match while The Rock will make his return during the Men's Rumble match and win it to cement his WrestleMania status.

The current creative plans for Charlotte call for the RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair who is expected to remain the reigning champion heading into WrestleMania 39.

With Becky Lynch already returning to WWE programming, the expectation is that WWE will book her against Ronda Rousey for SmackDown Women's Championship.

As for The Rock, it's pretty obvious that he will go after his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title in a "Dream Match". This match has been in the pipeline for a long time but it's expected to become a reality since Rock has some free time in his busy schedule in early 2023 due to the relaunch of XFL.

Also, many WWE Officials believe that The Great One is very likely to return for WrestleMania, next year for two reasons. First, it's being hosted from Hollywood and secondly, time is running out for him as he will turn 51 years just a month after the Show of Shows gets over.

During an appearance on The Rundown, The People's Champion also teased this potential WrestleMania showdown against The Tribal Chief. When asked who is the Head Of The Table in the Samoan Dynasty, he stated the following: "Who is Head Of The Table? Without saying any names, you're looking into his eyes right now."

Charlotte Flair, too, has been spotted training for her return to the ring. As posted on her Instagram story, she was sweating it out with NXT Superstars Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre. This should be an indication of her getting into shape before making the impending return.

Wrestling Observer also reports that WWE Creative is making plans for The Queen's return and that she should be back in time for Royal Rumble 2023. It's likely that she won't be a surprise entrant in the 30-superstar melee as WWE wants to get her back on TV before the January PLE.