WWE Rumour: John Cena grabs a role in the next Thor movie

According to the reports of wrestlingINC.com, John Cena is all set to act in the next Thor movie named, Thor: Ragnarok.

The source also suggested that he is going to play his own role i.e. real-life John Cena. It will be indeed worth a watch if we can see Cena fighting with Thor in gladiator kind of arena.

Cena is famous all around the world for his superhuman nature. Especially the kids will love to see him in this role and it will be major star-power addition to the movie.

However, no official statement has been given till date by either John Cena or the director of the film, Taika Waititi.

Marvel pictures have not shared any details of the cast yet but the speculations suggest that Cena's nature of not giving up so easily has been the factor behind casting him.

The majority of the film's shooting is already said to be done as tweeted by the director. Most of the portion was done in the scenic locales in Australia.

Cena will be joining a big star cast with the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston and Anthony Hopkins.

Although the franchise player of WWE is not new to movie roles, this one is something real big.

WWE would be happy to see the Cenation leader starring in such a big franchise to make more money but it certainly can affect his WWE career in the future.

He is already transformed into part-timer for the last two years which prevented him from tying the record of the Nature Boy's 16th title reign.

OneIndia News