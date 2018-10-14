WWE Smackdown 1000: Five greatest superstars in Blue brand history

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

It was one of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's popular catchphrases that led to the show being named - Smackdown. The Great One not only appeared on the Blue brand's very first episode on August 26, 1999, in Kansas City, Missouri, he also made it known that Smackdown was his show.

From his WWE Championship Match against Triple H on the program's premiere to his return in 2013, The Rock has electrified Thursday and Friday nights. He was also the blue brand's first-ever Draft Pick in March 2002 when the brands split.

He is currently busy with his Hollywood career and makes an appearance in the WWE very sporadically. In fact the last time he was part of a WWE event was at Wrestlemania 32 in 2016.

The Undertaker

The second big name to grace the blue brand is none other than The Undertaker, who has been part of very intense storylines and matches. It was in Smackdown, that The Demon of Death Valley had three World Heavyweight Championship reigns and launched epic rivalries against everyone from Randy Orton to Mark Henry to Batista to Edge to CM Punk.

Like, the Rock, The Undertaker was also part of Smackdown's very first episode. The Deadman, however, was not involved in any match, but was at ringside for commentary to see his tag team partner, the Big Show in action.

He is still part of the WWE and has most recently along with his brother Kane, been involved in a feud with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. He is also been announced to make an appearance during the milestone 1000th episode.

Eddie Guerrero

Despite being a heel, Eddie Guerero managed to steal the show in early 2000s along with his nephew and tag team partner Chavo Guerrero Jr. After various battles in the tag team division, he went on succeed even as an individual and had feuds with Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Batista and Rey Mysterio.

Whether Latino Heat was disarming the Divas or harming the competition, Eddie Guerrero always left the WWE Universe screaming "Viva la Raza!" He grew to fame with a Frog Splash off the top of a steel cage and one can never forget his United States Championship Parking Lot Brawls.

Eddie, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 won the WWE Title once and his mostable achievement was the 2004 Royal Rumble win. Unfortunately, Eddie Gurrero passed away in 2005.

John Cena

John Cena made his debut during the Ruthless Aggression era as a jobber and boke out as a top superstar from Smackdown.

Although The Champ spent a great deal of his career in Raw, he wouldn't have gotten his breakout success on Smackdown during the early years of his WWE career.

Cena later went on to thrive as "The Doctor of Thuganomics" and was involved in feuds with the likes of Angle and Brock Lesnar. Cena's first championship opportunities would also come while a member of the Smackdown roster, as he represented the brand by overcoming Big Show for the U.S. Championship at Wrestlemania XX. A year later, he became WWE Champion following an epic rivalry and bout against JBL at Wrestlemania 21.

He has now switced focus to his Hollywood career, but makes a sporadic appearance in the WWE, especially in live events. His most recent involvement was at Super Show-Down a week ago. The Champ has not been advertised for the 1000th episode, but there is every chance he could make an appearance.

Edge

From his epic battles with The Undertaker - as well as an emotional relationship with Vickie Guerrero - Edge made Smackdown a must-see show for the WWE Universe for years. An injury forced him to suddenly retire in 2011, but Edge continues to live on in WWE history after taking his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Edge was part of the company during the inception of Smackdown, but was not part of the episode. The Edge made early noise alongside his brother Christian and Gangrel as the Brood. He later got into fame in 2006 when he became the first Superstar to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

He announced his retirement from WWE sighting the career threatening neck injury he suffered in 2011. The Ultimate Oppurtunitist is set to return for the milestone episode on October 16.