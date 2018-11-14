WWE Smackdown Live forces massive changes to Survivor Series card

First up, the much-anticipated match between Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey and Smackdown women's champion Becky Lynch was pulled from the Survivor Series card due to injuries sustained by Lynch in the melee that closed this week's go-home edition of Raw.

News of Lynch's injuries and the match cancellation was first reported by Fightful.com and later confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

This unfortunate news was officially confirmed on the go-home edition of Smackdown Live when the announce team relived the events of Monday night before announcing that Lynch has been pulled from the Survivor Series matchup.

Rousey, however, remained on the card as Becky Lynch picked Charlotte Flair to fight the Baddest Woman on the Planet. So, we finally get to see a dream match which we thought will headline Wrestlemania.

Flair was believed to take over the captain's role in the women's team, but after she was booked to face Rousey that seems impossible now. The captain and fifth member of SD is yet to be revealed.

The changes didn't stop there, we also had an alteration in the Blue team. SD GM Paige informed the co-captain Miz that Daniel Bryan was no longer part of the team as he was booked in a title match against AJ Styles later in the night.

Bryan was replaced by Jeff Hardy and the Miz was announced as the captain of Team Blue. So, the five members of Team Blue now are the Miz, Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe. Despite Bryan's removal, this team still look like they are not on the same page.

In the title match later, Bryan defeated AJ Styles to become the new WWE Champion and eventually replaced the Phenomenal One to take on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a champion vs champion match this Sunday at Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, the Survivor Series tag team elimination match slots were filled by Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Sanity and The Colons.

This Sunday at #SurvivorSeries is all about unity, and The @WWEUsos just got the tag teams of #SDLive more MOTIVATED than ever! pic.twitter.com/4K9iVgE6Rq — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018

The 32nd edition of Survivor Series pay-per-view is set to take place on Sunday (November 18) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This is how the card looks now,

Main Show

Singles Match: Ronda Rousey (Raw) vs. Charlotte Flair (Smackdown)

Champion vs Champion Match: Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Champion)

Champion vs Champion Match: Brock Lesnar (Universal Champion) vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Champion)

5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley) (with Baron Corbin) vs. Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy)

5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Natalya, and Ruby Riott) (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Team Smackdown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and TBA)

Champion vs Champion Match: AOP (with Drake Maverick) (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The Bar (with Big Show) (Smackdown Tag Team Champions)

Kick Off Show

5-on-5 Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival, The B-Team, Lucha House Party and The Ascension vs. The Usos, The New Day, Sanity, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The Colons

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali