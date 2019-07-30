WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: July 30, 2019

A couple of matches are also set to take place on the show where we will see the former Intercontinental Champion back in action against the Show-Off of the WWE. The tag team champions will also be in action on the show against a heel team whereas we will see another confrontation between the WWE Champion and his Summerslam challenger at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

You may not find a single WWE fan that doesn't like to be 'Stratusfied'. It's the greatest of all-time, Trish Stratus, after all, who will be lighting up this week's Smackdown Live. As confirmed by WWE.com, Memphis' own Jerry 'The King' Lawler will be in attendance to host an interview session with her,

"When SmackDown LIVE descends on The Home of the Blues this Tuesday night, Memphis’ own WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler will return to the blue brand to host a special edition of “The King’s Court.” And his royal guest will be none other than fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus!

"What will The King have in store for the seven-time Women’s Champion? We’ll find out this Tuesday at 8/7 C on SmackDown LIVE."

Trish, would you like to have a SD women’s championship match with me? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) 27 July 2019

As we have reported last week, this appearance by Trish Stratus is solely targeted on set up a dream match against Charlotte Flair at Summerslam. The Queen demanded an opponent that can match her caliber and WWE could not think of a better option than Trish to face her. Incidentally, Bayley also tweeted wanting a match against the veteran star. So the women's champion may also come up with the pledge during the King's Court segment. But WWE is likely to use her as the foundation for the already rumoured Summerslam match between Trish and Flair.

Another face-off segment will take place when WWE Champion Kofi Kingston meets Randy Orton on Smackdown ahead of their Summerslam clash. As we all know, this is a match that is more than 10 years in the making. Kofi is desperate to prove how Orton stole the spotlight when he was began his career in the last decade. His determination let him stand tall last week, whe he dropped Orton with a Trouble in Paradise. So The Viper will be ready to strike back this week to level the score.

In another announced matches for Smackdown Live, Finn Balor will return to action against Dolph Ziggler. News of an injury scare broke about the former IC title-holder after he was forced to miss the Smackville show, this past Saturday night. But WWE has booked him in a match which suggests that he is good to go in no time. We pick him as the potential winner of tonight's match as he needs some momentum en route to his battle against Bray Wyatt at Summerslam.

In a tag team match of the night, the champions and The New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods will compete against Elias and Drew McIntyre. The heels are favorites to secure the win as Shane McMahon's ringside presence is evident during this contest, but Kevin Owens might play spoilsport to their fun. He volunteered to make McMahon's life hell and thereby earned a match at Summerslam 2019 against him. So the buildup for this PPV matchup seems to be a must-happen during this tag contest on tonight's Smackdown.

Plus, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will compete against The IIconics in a non-title bout. If they pick up the win then Shane McMahon promised to give them a women's tag team title shot in the future. So it's pretty much clear that they will go on to defeat the champs and become the newest challengers and so to sanction a title match for Summerslam kick-off show.