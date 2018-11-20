WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: November 20, 2018

Daniel Bryan to explain Low Blow

Last week, with the referee knocked out, Daniel Bryan shocked the WWE Universe by delivering a low blow to AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship. This was the same way Shinsuke Nakamura turned heel during his feud with the Phenomenal One. So, the heel turn could have been a factor in Bryan's actions.

The new champion then took Brock Lesnar to the limit at Survivor Series by mocking the Beast and tiring him out, but still ended up losing the battle against The Beast.

Tonight, Bryan will explain his actions from last Tuesday and he will also talk about his battle with Brock Lesnar in which he took the Beast to the limit.

What next for AJ Styles?

AJ Styles was snapped off his year-long title reign, when he lost to Daniel Bryan last week on Smackdown. He is expected to take a break for now. But, the creative may feel they will need every resource available to bounce back from the 6-0 drubbing by Raw.

So, there is every chance he could show up tonight or if not in the future to start a feud with Bryan for the title. The Phenomenal One could also be used to start a feud with the likes of Miz and Samoa Joe as the pair could also be without opponents.

How will Team Blue respond to SS humiliation?

Team Blue were flying high in confidence after Becky Lynch's invasion last week on Raw, but they were brought down to earth at Survivor Series as Raw swept them, 6-0, in the head-to-head competition.

Smackdown superstars lost all the matches scheduled at Survivor Series. So, tonight Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Paige and the rest of Team Blue will need to respond to their failure.

In fact Shane McMahon was the last man to be eliminated in the elimination team match. So, it will be interesting to see how Shane reacts to his other team-mates and the rest of the roster members who lost on Sunday Night.

Charlotte Flair snaps at Survivor Series

The WWE Universe was expecting a dream match between the Raw Women's Champion and one of the Blue brand's top female stars at Survivor Series. But, they instead witnessed an absolute nightmare for Ronda Rousey. The Queen used multiple kendo sticks to attack Rousey's body before wrapping a steel chair around her neck and ruthlessly stomping on it.

The brutal attack was certainly beyond what anyone expected from Flair. So, tonight we will hear from The Queen about her actions from Sunday. We could in fact see the pair take their feud to the next level in the future as there is every chance they could cross paths after Royal Rumble.

The first ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight

With Thanksgiving just two days away, the table has been set for a unique bout to debut on Smackdown tonight. And very familiar foes will lock horns in this matchup.

The New Day are set to meet The Bar and Big Show in this first-ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight. The six men have been locked in a feud ever since Big Show cost the New Day the tag titles at Smackdown 1000.

WWE's announcement: "While the specifics of this battle have yet to be revealed, it's sure to put all six competitors (and the WWE Universe) in the mood for Turkey Day like nothing else.

"Who's bringing the turkey? The stuffing? The green bean casserole? The pancakes? Find out in the first-ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight, tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Shinsuke Nakamura will look to bounce

Although, he put in all his effort, the US champ Shinsuke Nakamura came up short against the Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins at Survivor Series. So, he is expected to respond to that loss and could probably host a open challenge for his title.

The King of Strong Styles currently has no opponent for his title. So, whoever is his next challenger will be know tonight or next week as TLC is just under four weeks away.

Randy Orton’s feud

Randy Orton has struck at every given opportunity on Smackdown. But, his failure to not be part of Survivor Series could have hurt him a lot. He also tried to insert himself in the team by attacking few stars who were in Team Blue.

The Apex Predator has been in demolition mode for the past few months and his first victim was Jeff Hardy, he then targetted the likes of Tye Dillinger, the Miz and Rey Mysterio. In fact his next feud could be against the Biggest Little Man.

Last week, on Smackdown Rey defeated Miz in a one-on-one matchup to remain part of Team Smackdown, but Randy Orton appeared out of nowhere to attempt to blindside him. Mysterio evaded the attack and Miz fell victim to the RKO.

So, the seeds of the feud were planted during the show. There is also talk this angle could lead to the return of Batista to save his old friend Rey from the Viper.

The USOs and rest of the roster

The USOs who led team Blue at Survivor Series in the tag team elimination match will also be in attendance tonight. So, will the likes of Samoa Joe, the Miz, Jeff Hardy, R Truth, Shelton Benjamin, Rusev, Aiden English and Andrade "Cien" Almas and the other losing tag teams.

Meanwhile, we also expect to see the likes of Asuka, Naomi, the IIconics, Carmella and the other members of the women's roster in action tonight.