WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: October 30, 2018

The Bar and New Day to bring Halloween to WWE

The New Day dropped the titles to the Bar at Smackdown 1000 thanks to outside interference from the Big Show. The following week the trio of New Day called out the Big Show, who was companied to the ring by Sheamus and Ceasaro.

The World's Largest Athlete met Kofi Kingston of the New Day in a one-on-one matchup last week, but the match ended in disqualification after all the members of both teams began to brawl. So, this rivalry as expected is set to continue.

The New Day and The Bar are set to meet for a rematch with the Smackdown Tag Team Championship on the line on Friday (November 2) at Crown Jewel, but before that, one member of each group will square off tonight in a Trick or Street Fight.

Becky Lynch set for Ronda Rousey showdown

Last night on Raw, we received an announcement that Becky Lynch will next fight Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in a champion vs champion match.

Survivor Series is one night where Raw and Smackdown Superstars square off in head-to-head competition, which automatically meant Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will go one-on-one with Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

After defeating Charlotte Flair to retain her title in the first-ever Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Evolution, The Irish Lass Kicker is more confident than ever. From tonight she will start preparing for a tough competitor in Rousey.

WWE World Cup contestants look for momentum

On Friday at Crown Jewel, the best in the world will be determined in the eight-man WWE World Cup, which will feature four superstars from Raw and four from Smackdown.

Raw replaced John Cena with Bobby Lashley, so their line up now is Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler and Lashley. And with just few days before the epic battle, the Superstars from the Blue brand will look to gain the upper hand.

Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and The Miz are the contestants of the Blue brand and the four could be involved in action tonight either in singles or tag team matches.

Tye Dillinger gets US title rematch

Tye Dillinger who missed out on the last occasion thanks to interference from Randy Orton will now be out to make the most of a golden opportunity tonight as he gets another shot at Shinsuke Nakamura's United States Championship.

The Perfect 10 has been out of action since a brutal attack at the hands of Randy Orton. So, after his return from that injury he has pleaded General Manager Paige for another chance at the championship and the GM seems to have granted his wish via twitter.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan set for final confrontation

Styles and Bryan suffered two straight losses to The Usos after they struck one another by accident. Now, with the much anticipated dream match between the pair fast approaching, we expect to see them try and add hype to their championship showdown.

WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are set to clash for the title this Friday (November 2) at WWE Crown Jewel, but the tension between the two Superstars may reach new heights tonight.

The Women's roster

With Becky Lynch set to face Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey in the next PPV, the other women on the roster may be utilized to have qualifying matches to represent the Blue brand at Survivor Series.

Every year at Survivor Series, WWE hosts a 5 on 5 elimination match between stars from Raw and Smackdown. This year we expect nothing different and the likes of Asuka, Naomi, Lana & the rest of the women's roster will be waiting in the wings to bring pride to the Blue brand.

English-Rusev and the rest of the roster

The former tag team partners Aiden English and Rusev have been involved in a very personal feud for the past few weeks. The rivalry ignited due to a difference in between English and Lana. The duo have blamed each other for the downfall in the Rusev Day.

Last week, the pair met in a match last week and thanks to interference from Lana, Rusev defeated English. The Drama King will seek for revenge against the Bulgarian Brute and the Ravishing Russian.

Meanwhile, we also expect to see the likes of R-Truth, Carmella, the USOs and other tag teams on the Blue brand as we build up to Survivor Series.