WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: July 2, 2019

Plus, we also saw the addition of another championship match for the PPV by virtue of a huge tag team main event match on the show that took place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Kevin Owens open Smackdown with The Kevin Owens Show, on which Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon were the special guests. The pair wasted very little time in adding a stipultion to their tag team match at Extreme Rules as they announced that their match against The Undertaker and Roman Reigns will be a No-Holds-Barred contest.

Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler showed up to learn that he has to team up Owens against Heavy Machinery with the winner joining Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match at Extreme Rules for a Triple Threat match.

Big E vs. Daniel Bryan was the opening contest of Smackdown Live. The opening moments of the match saw Big E take control with a clothesline followed up by a couple of belly-to-belly suplexes. He then caught Bryan with a forearm which brought the referee to break the move. Rowan made use of this distraction and took a cheap shot at Big E. And as expected Bryan came back with a Flying Knee to win the match.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross returned for A Moment of Bliss with Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley as their guest. As usual a verbal confrontation broke out between them to set up a non-title match between Cross and Bayley.

In the match, Cross escaped from a lock-hold by the champion and hit a cross body block. She then attempted another similar move, but this time got caught to a Bayley-to-belly to digest a pinfall loss.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston came out next to have a confrontation with Samoa Joe who continued to mock him on his fluke Wrestlemania moment. Kofi just plainly caled Joe jealous and went to the extent to say the Samoan Submission Machine will never have a Wrestlemania moment like him. The champion then showed him the middle finger before he hit a Trouble in Paradise to put down Joe to end the segment.

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews was the next matchup on Smackdown in which the latter took control with a clothesline. He then followed up with a flurry of moves like Gorilla Press, Asai Moonsault and a Snake Eye. Outside the ring, Zelina Vega hit him with a Hurricurana when the referee was not distracted. Andrade brought Apollo to the ring and hit the Hammerlock DDT to get the victory.

Ember Moon competed in a match against Mandy Rose. Thankfully she had Carmella watching her back to take care of Sonya Deville. Moon started the match with some furious strikes until Mandy hit her hard with the Knee Strike. And in the resultant pin attempt, Moon managed to kick out and hit a Codebreaker on Mandy. She went to the top rope and hit the Eclipse to pick up the win.

As stated in the opening segment, Smackdown main event featured Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery. Daniel Bryan, Rowan, Xavier Woods, and Big E were at ringside and that meant there was chaos.

Outside the ring, Bryan hit a Running Knee to Big E, while Rowan planted Woods with an Iron Claw. And inside the ring, Ziggler accidentally hit a Superkick on Owens to allow Heavy Machinery to pick up the win via a Compactor and join the title match at Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, an irate Owens hit the Stunner on Ziggler to end the show.