WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: September 10, 2019

Meanwhile, The Undertaker made a special appearance to the delight of the fans in attendance and watching all over the world. Plus, the other title match storylines received one final buildup before this Sunday’s Clash of Champions PPV.

Check out the results from Smackdown:

We went live into the show and the bells started to toll. The lights went out and the music hit as The Undertaker made his legendary entrance to the ring to a huge pop from the audience. He cut a promo on his association with The Garden for nearly 30 years until Sami Zayn interrupted him to talk trash. After listening to him for sometime, the Deadman dropped him with a mammoth Chokeslam before he made his exit.

Next up, The Miz was out to have a match on SmackDown against Andrade. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was on commentary as Zelina Vega stood by ringside to offer a distraction to Miz. Andrade delivered the charging double knees for a close 2 count. Miz countered with a neckbreaker backbreaker combo followed by some Yes Kicks. He recovered from a back elbow and delivered the Skull Crushing Finale for the victory. Nakamura came up with a post-match assault on Miz.

The next matchup on SmackDown featured Mandy Rose vs. Nikki Cross. Rose talked trash about Cross until the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion walked out with her partner Alexa Bliss. Cross unloaded on Rose until receiving a fall-away slam in the middle of the ring. Deville tried to distract Cross only for Bliss to pull her out of the ring. Rose then missed a big-knee attempt as Cross rolled her up for the win.

Heavy Machinery vs. Alex Keaton and Johnny Silver took place next on SmackDown. Tucker hit a big clothesline on one guy before tagging in Otis. He delivered the caterpillar and tagged back to Tucker to hit The Compactor for the win.

Rowan came out on SmackDown with a new theme music to cut a heel promo until Roman Reigns came out to huge cheers from the crowd. He went into the ring and delivered a Superman Punch into the face. Rowan ducked a spear attempt and launched Reigns into the barricade. The fight continued at the ringside area as Rowan lifted a fan in the air and then launched him at security. Reigns hit more Superman Punches to Rowan who found a camera and hit Reigns hard with it before heading to the back.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley competed against Ember Moon in a Non-Title affair with Charlotte Flair standing outside. Moon started the match with a drop-kick but missed a top rope move. She came back with a Crossbody from the top rope followed by a kick. But Bayley countered an Eclipse attempt and hit the Bayley-to-belly to get the pinfall win.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston came out in SmackDown with The New Day's music to take us back to the memory lane where e beat the hell out of Randy Orton on this very building. His promo was cut short by Orton who called him stupid and appeared at ringside. He unloaded some chair shots on Kofi and tried to plant him with his pendant DDT. But Kofi countered by unloading on Orton and hitting him with chairs. He then delivered a drop-kick through the table from the top of the stairs just like he did the last time at Madison Square Garden.

The main event of SmackDown Live featured a King of the Ring Semifinal Match featuring Chad Gable and Shane McMahon. (who replaced an injured Elias) To ensure that he picks up the win, Shane made Kevin Owens the special guest referee of the match who was clearly instructed to have a biased pinfall count. Still, Owens counted the pinfall win to let Gable win the match. Shane restarted it with a 2 out of 3 Falls stipulation. This time too, Gable had a clean sweep over Shane via the Ankle Lock submission hold. Gable advanced to King of the Ring tournament finale whereas an irate Shane fired Owens to close this week's SmackDown.