WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: March 5, 2019

Check out the results from the show hosted by the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania:

Daniel Bryan kicked off this week’s Smackdown Live alongside Rowan. He right away went on to mention that the crowd’s favorite Kofi Kingston will not get a title shot at Fastlane. He also spoke some trash about his current challenger Kevin Owens who showed up to confront the duo in the ring. The champion used the number games and allowed his buddy Rowan to hit Owens with a chokeslam to end the segment.

The Miz vs. Jey Uso was next on Smackdown Live. The Usos cut a promo against Shane McMahon and The Miz before the match began. They tried to take a cheap shot at their Fastlane opponents, but Shane and Miz were aware of it and made them retreat. Shane took care of a distracting Jimmy Uso outside the ring as Miz delivered the Skull Crushing Finale on Jey to pick up the win.

The United States Open Challenge was next on the show. R-Truth showed up to call out his potential opponents. Eventually, Samoa Joe, Andrade, and Rey Mysterio appeared for fatal-4-way title match. Mysterio landed a 619 followed by a splash on Andrade. Joe came from behind and gave a senton to Rey. He followed that up with a modified Rock Bottom on Andrade to get the pinfall win and claim his first US Championship.

Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. The Bar was the next tag team match on Smackdown Live. Ricochet took control of the match with a drop-kick and an outstanding shooting star press. Cesaro’s distraction allowed Sheamus to hit back with a big boot. But Ricochet hit him back with a jumping DDT. A Black Mass from Aleister put Cesaro down while Ricochet delivered a 630 splash on Sheamus for the win. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev attacked the winners from the back until The Hardy Boyz made the save.

Mandy Rose competed in a scheduled match against Naomi. Sonya Deville provided the distraction from outside that allowed Mandy to hit a big knee to the face of her opponent. She followed up with the Bed of Roses finishing maneuver to pick up the win. While on her way to backstage, Asuka attacked Mandy and Sonya from behind.

After what happened in the opening segment of Smackdown, Kevin Owens received a match against Rowan. Owens was not able to pick up momentum in this match due to interference from Daniel Bryan. Rowan and Bryan started double-teaming on Owens leading the contest to be disqualified. Mustafa Ali arrived to make the save, but got caught to a Running Knee from Bryan. Owens, however, hit Bryan with a Stunner to stand tall.

Charlotte Flair appeared on Smackdown's main event segment to cut a promo against Becky Lynch. The Man soon appeared with the chants of her name from the crowd. Flair tried to attack Lynch by targetting the injured knee. But Lynch used her crutches to hit back. She was able to lock in the dis-arm-her on Flair before the officials arrived to separate them. Lynch stood tall to end the show and thus made a bold statement just five days before Fastlane.