WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: October 23, 2018

Smackdown opened with a promo by the New Day. They talked about the betrayal by Big Show on Smackdown 1000. So Kofi Kingston received a match against The Giant. Big Show was on fire as he hit three huge chokeslams on Kofi and went for a fourth one. But New Day and The Bar members started a brawl making it a no contest. Show hit a Knock-Out punch on Xavier Woods to end it.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan competed against The Usos in a rematch from Smackdown 1000. They sent the Usos out of the ring by jumping on them. AJ was able to lock in the Calf Crusher on Jimmy Uso. But Jey broke it leading Daniel Bryan to shove him out of the ring. AJ accidentally hit Bryan with an overhead kick allowing Jimmy to connect with a Super-Kick for the victory.

Rusev received a singles contest against Aiden English on Smackdown. Aiden tried to run around the ring until Lana blocked his path. Rusev sent him straight into the barricade. But Aiden fought back with a big boot and a neck breaker. Lana threw her shoes at Aiden to distract him. Rusev delivered the Machka Kick and locked in the Accolade to pick up a submission win.

The Miz hosted another edition of Miz TV with the special guest Rey Mysterio. He wondered why the Master of 619 is back in the WWE. And added that no one wants to see him anymore but The Miz. Rey clarified that he wanted to be on Truth TV rather than the Miz TV. The crowd wanted to see them in a fight. The Miz backed out but gave a cheap shot on Rey.

He went for a beatdown but Rey Mysterio fought back with an Enziguiri. They were indeed booked in a match on Smackdown which saw Rey giving a splash on Miz outside the ring. Miz fought back with a DDT and went for a Skull Crushing Finale. Rey sent him to the second rope executing a 619. He followed it up with a splash off the top rope to pick up a big win.

The IIconics appeared on the show cutting a promo on Evolution PPV's battle royal. They were interrupted by Lana's music who led the crowd to break into a chant. Carmella showed up opening a dance break for the crowd. Soon, Zelina Vega, Asuka and Naomi joined them inside the ring to create a melee. Asuka stood tall to end the segment by throwing Vega out of the ring.

Shane McMahon came out to add hype to the Evolution PPV once again before the main event of Smackdown Live.

Randy Orton competed in the main event against Jeff Hardy. The fight was taken outside the ring as Orton sent Jeff into the announce table. Jeff tried to fight back with an Atomic Drop but failed while going for the Swanton Bomb outside the ring. Orton sent him back in the ring and delivered an RKO to pick up the win.