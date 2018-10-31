WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: October 30, 2018

On last night's show we saw the world cup tournament qualifiers try to gain momentum, while the WWE Champion had a confrontation against his challenger in his hometown leading to a title match. Plus, there was a US title match as well as a trick or street fight on the show.

AJ Styles kicked off Smackdown Live to huge cheers from his hometown fans. Daniel Bryan soon joined him in the ring to have a face-off. AJ accepted that he intentionally hit Bryan with the Pele Kick, last week. This started a heated argument between the two as they agreed to compete in a WWE Championship match right there and Shane McMahon made it official.

We didn't have to wait till Crown Jewel to see the dream match for WWE title as it was the opening contest of Smackdown Live. Daniel Bryan delivered some YES kicks before getting caught up with a Dragon Screw. Styles tried to hit the Phenomenal Forearm, but Bryan caught him in an arm-bar and converted into the Yes Lock. Styles got out of it and landed the Styles Clash. He locked in the Calf Crusher to force Bryan to tap out to retain the title.

After the match, Samoa Joe attacked both Bryan and AJ from behind. This enraged the champion as he wanted Samoa Joe at Crown Jewel. Shane McMahon officially sanctioned the match this Friday night's PPV show. So, Daniel Bryan was replaced by Samoa Joe in the match card.

Halloween special Trick or Street Fight was next on Smackdown Live. The New Day arrived dressed up as Gangrel, Edge, and Christian aka The Brood. Big E competed in the match against Cesaro. Sheamus interfered and landed a big knee on E.

Xavier Woods, then sprayed some red mist on Big Show and so did E on his opponent. Big E then delivered the Big Ending on Cesaro to pick up the win.

Next up, Shinsuke Nakamura competed against R-Truth in a United States title match. Truth began the match by mocking Nakamura with his gestures. He even called for a dance break in between the match with his partner, Carmella. An angry Nakamura gave a kick to his back to set up for a Kinshasa. He connected with it successfully to retain his championship.

With the next PPV fast approaching, Smackdown GM Paige announced Charlotte Flair as the captain of Team Smackdown at Survivor Series.

Later, the current women's champion, Becky Lynch arrived to the ring to cut a promo about her match against Ronda Rousey. She mentioned how she has dealt with such women in her entire independent career. At Survivor Series, she promised to break the arms of Rousey with her own arm-bar.

A tag team match was the main event of Smackdown Live where Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio teamed up against The Miz and Randy Orton. Jeff tried to hit a Swanton to put an early end to the match until The Miz interfered.

Mysterio entered the scene and took control with a DDT followed by the 619. He tagged Jeff back into the match to connect with Swanton Bomb for the win. Orton was furious with the match result and hit everyone with an RKO to end the show.