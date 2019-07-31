WWE Smackdown Live results with highlights: July 30, 2019

A video package filmed via phone opened Smackdown featuring Shane McMahon who informed us that he would not be on the show. This earned huge cheers from the fan as he continued gloating about how he is the better competitor. Also, he promised that Owens' career will be over at Summerslam and then the announcer will announce him as the Best in the World.

Kevin Owens appeared on Smackdown to kick things off live on the show to cut a promo on his Summerslam opponent Shane McMahon. He promised to win the scheduled match when Drew McIntyre cut him off. He informed that Owens had to compete in a match right there against him in the opening contest of the show.

So Drew McIntyre-Kevin Owens contest was underway as the first match of Smackdown where Owens went for an early Stunner but Drew countered it with a Glasgow Kiss. He went for a Claymore Kick but Owens delivered a superkick and followed up with a pop-up powerbomb. McIntyre came back hitting a Celtic Cross but Owens kicked out of it taking the fight to outside. He hit two back to back Stunners on McIntyre to pick up the win.

Dolph Ziggler announced that he will be facing The Miz at Summerslam. He also cut a promo on WWE legends like Shawn Michaels and Goldberg before we get another promo segment from Aleister Black and Sami Zayn as they will face each other at Summerslam.

A women's division tag team match took place on Smackdown, next where Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross competed against Bayley and Ember Moon. Cross volunteered to take an Eclipse pushing Bliss out of the way. Bliss capitalised by pushing Moon and executing a Twisted Bliss to win the match. Once the contest was over, Bayley hit a Bayley-to-belly Suplex on Ember Moon to seek redemption from last week.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler hosted hometown edition of The King's Court with the special guest and another Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. She came out to a huge ovation and received the 'one more match' chant from the audience. Charlotte Flair soon appeared to insult her and challenge to a match at Summerslam. Trish accepted confirming the dream contest on August 11th.

Dolph Ziggler took on Finn Balor in the next matchup on Smackdown Live and hit a Fammersser to take control. He was tuning up the band for a Sweet Chin Music but received a Slinglade instead. Balor soon set him up for a top rope jump move when the Fiend Bray Wyatt appeared to the ring to distract him. Ziggler took advantage and hit a Superkick to pick up the victory.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali happened on Smackdown in non-title capacity which was a rematch from Saturday's Smackville event. Ali set up Nakamura for a 450-splash but Nakamura moved out of the way and connected with a DDT. He tried to connect with the Kinshasa but Ali rolled him up to pick up a big win over the champion.

A Champion vs. Champion main event match was in-store on Smackdown where the OCs and New Day engaged in an outside brawl. OCs took out E and Woods when Kofi jumped on them to floor them. He received a forearm from AJ but Big E planted Gallows at the ringside distracting AJ. Kofi then executed the Trouble in Paradise on AJ to get the big win.

Once this match was over, we headed towards backstage to see Roman Reigns waiting with a Summerslam challenge. The interviewer soon warned him as a large steel structure was tipped over him. Somehow the Big Dog dodged a big accident. He recuperated and informed the official that he is okay as Smackdown went off the air.