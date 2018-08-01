WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: July 31, 2018

Last night's event opened with Renee Young introducing Becky Lynch to the Smackdown Live crowd. Becky Lynch was being interviewed by Young until Carmella interrupted the pair. The champ then started insulting her Summerslam opponent. Meanwhile, Ellsworth's music started to play and this distraction allowed Mella to deliver an attack on Becky from the back. Charlotte Flair ran down to save Lynch and delivered a suplex to the champion.

Later, it was time for Smackdown tag team tournament. The Bar returned to in-ring competition against The Usos. Jimmy and Jey were in full control of the match. Jey Uso delivered a splash off the top rope and was moments away from the win, but Cesaro created chaos inside the ring. This allowed Sheamus to quickly roll Jimmy up to get the win.

Next up, in a promo, Samoa Joe delivered a message to AJ Styles who was not present on Smackdown Live. This allowed him to refer AJ a “failure as a father.” He also promised that after Summerslam, AJ will have to spend his days at home at the service of wife and children.

Jeff Hardy returned to Smackdown and demanded Randy Orton to come out. Orton's music hit the arena and he made his way down to the ring. Meanwhile, Nakamura showed up and delivered an assault on Hardy. After he finished delivering a Kinshasa, Orton grabbed Jeff and delivered multiple DDTs before leaving the ring.

Later, Zeline Vega and Lana featured in a singles contest as per earlier announcement. Vega hit the double knees on Lana, who bounced back with a back body suplex. Almas, Zelina's partner showed up to distract Lana. Aiden English also showed up to support Lana, but his tricks failed completely as it allowed Vega to get a roll-up win.

Daniel Bryan appeared in front of the crowd to call out The Miz. But the A-lister was busy with his reality TV schedule. Bryan further wanted to have a match with him at Summerslam. But Miz continued to insult him by appearing on the titantron and denied to be a part of the match.

Smackdown main event featured Charlotte Flair against Carmella. The stipulation was if The Queen wins, she will be added to Summerslam championship match. Charlotte countered Mella's moves and delivered a moonsault and followed it with a Natural Selection. She then locked in the Figure Eight to make the champion tap out to end the show.