WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair takes a dig at Ronda Rousey

Now The Queen of the WWE had some good stuff to throw and give her a proper reason why she shouldn't bother doing so. Today marks the two-year anniversary of one of the dream matches in the women’s division history of the WWE where the two very bests of the generation went head to head.

Ronda Rousey went up against Charlotte Flair in the penultimate match of the 2018 Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

Originally, Becky Lynch was supposed to take on Rousey in a Champion vs Champion non-title bout but an injury ruled out The Man from competition. The match ended in disqualification as Rousey tried to attack Flair outside the ring and ended up digesting a kendo stick shot to the belly.

After the match, the-then Raw Women’s Champion was handed a brutal beatdown with kendo sticks and a steel chair coming into play. Flair hit a Natural Selection on Rousey and then stomped the chair on her neck before she left the scene.

The night Ronda stopped wanting to be a wrestler, IMO. 👸 https://t.co/dVVnwkCFe2 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 18, 2020

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to remind fans about that experience in Survivor Series 2018 and fired a shot at Rousey, mentioning how that match was the night which forced the MMA veteran to stop wanting to be a pro wrestler.

"The night Ronda stopped wanting to be a wrestler, IMO. [princess/queen emoji]," Flair retweeted WWE's tweet on this match. Rousey is yet to respond to the tweet made by Flair.

Following that hellacious beatdown, many believed that Ronda Rousey was legit injured but she fought through the pain without a break on Raw. In fact, she had an immediate title defense the very next night.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been away from WWE since WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019, which saw Becky Lynch win a Triple Threat match against Rousey and Flair to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, at the same time. Flair went into that match with the blue brand women’s division title while Rousey had the title from the red brand.

Charlotte Flair, too, is away from WWE TV since mid-June of this year as she was forced to take some time off for elective surgery. She has been rumoured to be back before 2020 ends, but no return plan has been confirmed for her. As for Rousey, she has started training sessions indicating a comeback in time for WrestleMania 37 season.