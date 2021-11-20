WWE Survivor Series 2021: Final team Smackdown member & potential winners revealed

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Nov. 20: Sheamus has become the final member of Team SmackDown for the WWE Survivor Series 2021. The veteran wrestler returned following a two-month hiatus and earned his spot at the PPV event by winning a matchup.



This week’s SmackDown on FOX saw Sheamus defeat Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet in a Fatal-4-Way to confirm the final spot on the mean’s Team SmackDown.



It wasn’t a clean finish since Sheamus got the win after the blue brand newcomer and fellow Irishman Ridge Holland interfered and made way for him to get the pinfall. The Celtic Warrior thus replaced Sami Zayn, who was removed from the team, last week after losing to Jeff Hardy.





Sheamus has joined Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, and Happy Corbin for the 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match from the men’s division who will go up against Team RAW’s Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.BetOnline has also released the updated betting odds for the WWE Survivor Series 2021, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City on November 21.As usual, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a huge favorite to win his match against WWE Champion Big E to keep his winning streak intact, while RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is favored to upstage SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.WWE officials are still reportedly discussing the actual finish to the Survivor Series match between Lynch and Flair due to the real-life heat between the two. The former besties are no longer on talking terms and perhaps a controversial finish could go down.@WrestleVotes reported that some legitimate animosity exists between the two champions as they prepare to square off at Sunday’s event. The situation was described as “a feeling of disdain” between the two top Superstars. But the WWE officials are expecting “100% professionalism” during the matchup.In the Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Matches, Team RAW is a bit ahead while Team SmackDown is expected to win the counterpart from the men’s division.In the other non-title champion vs. champion matches, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is likely to defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, while RAW Tag Team Champions Team RK-Bro is the favorite to defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.The updated betting odds for the Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view event stands as follows:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match



Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) +150 (3/2) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA) -200 (1/2)



5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match



Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) -140 (5/7) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, TBA) Even (1/1)



Champion vs. Champion