WWE Survivor Series 2021: Final team Smackdown member & potential winners revealed

Bengaluru,
Nov.
20:
Sheamus
has
become
the
final
member
of
Team
SmackDown
for
the
WWE
Survivor
Series
2021.
The
veteran
wrestler
returned
following
a
two-month
hiatus
and
earned
his
spot
at
the
PPV
event
by
winning
a
matchup.
This week’s SmackDown on FOX saw Sheamus defeat Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet in a Fatal-4-Way to confirm the final spot on the mean’s Team SmackDown.
It wasn’t a clean finish since Sheamus got the win after the blue brand newcomer and fellow Irishman Ridge Holland interfered and made way for him to get the pinfall. The Celtic Warrior thus replaced Sami Zayn, who was removed from the team, last week after losing to Jeff Hardy.
After emerging victorious in a #Fatal4Way Match on #SmackDown, @WWESheamus is headed to #SurvivorSeries! #TeamSmackDown #TeamRAW https://t.co/Ghfo86mv3O pic.twitter.com/7NdFOJjnAd— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
A battle that goes beyond brand supremacy. #SurvivorSeries@BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/q7x6b0XhXn— WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2021
Acknowledge your #UniversalChampion.— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2021
OR
Feel the power of your #WWEChampion.#SurvivorSeries #SmackDown @WWEBigE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/GQjoK1q8V7
5-on-5
Traditional
Survivor
Series
Elimination
Match
Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) +150 (3/2) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA) -200 (1/2)
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) -140 (5/7) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, TBA) Even (1/1)
Champion vs. Champion
WWE
Champion
Big
E
+300
(3/1)
vs.
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
-500
(1/5)
Champion vs. Champion
RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -400 (1/4) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair +250 (5/2)
Champions vs. Champions
RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle -250 (2/5) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos +170 (17/10)
Champion vs. Champion
WWE United States Champion Damian Priest -200 (1/2) vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura +150 (3/2)
