WWE Survivor Series 2021 results, recap and highlights

Champions from the red and blue brands went head to head, last night presenting some big-time fights for the WWE Universe. The traditional men's and women’s division matchups were also there on the card alongside a battle royal to commemorate The Rock’s 25th anniversary in the WWE.

Check out the recap and results from the 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York:

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Rick Boogs) vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

Priest had the Hell’s Gate submission applied on Nakamura but Boogs handed Nakamura his guitar to break the hold. An irate Priest attacked Boogs at ringside with the guitar. He then picked up a piece of the broken guitar and slammed Nakamura with it to cause a DQ-end to the contest.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair used Lynch’s own Dis-Arm-Her finisher in the middle of the ring, trying to tap out her opponent. Lynch reached the bottom ropes to break the hold.

The duo traded big strikes as Flair rolled Lynch up and used the rope for leverage but the referee caught her. Lynch immediately countered and rolled Flair up and used the rope for leverage but the referee didn’t catch her. As a result, Lynch got the pin-fall win.

Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus)

As soon as the match began, Kevin Owens got himself counted out, cementing his heel character. Finn Balor pinned Coup De Grace on Baron Corbin to get him eliminated. Bobby Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on King Woods and passed him out for the elimination.

Lashley and McIntyre got into a brawl and kept on doing so, outside the ring to get themselves counted out. Rollins mocked McIntyre for getting himself eliminated and waved goodbye to him. McIntyre took him out with a Glasgow Kiss.

Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick on Balor for the next elimination. Austin Theory rolled up Sheamus to pin him. It came down to Seth Rollins and Theory of Raw against Jeff Hardy from Smackdown.

Hardy hit a Swanton Bomb to eliminate Theory but missed it on Rollins who hit a Stomp on Hardy for the pin-fall win and become the Sole Survivor for Team Raw.

25-Man Dual-Branded Battle Royal to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of The Rock’s WWE Debut

Participants for this match were AJ Styles, Omos, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, R-Truth, T-BAR, Cesaro, Mansoor, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Ricochet, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits.

This match was sponsored by Pizza Hut as WWE Superstars offered or threw away Pizzas to fans and themselves throughout the match. AJ Styles celebrated with Omos and went to eat a Pizza, but Montez Ford attacked AJ. Cesaro eventually dumped AJ for the elimination.

AJ’s tag team partner Omos eliminated 12 men from the melee and eventually won the bout by throwing Ricochet out of the ring.

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Randy Orton had made history with his appearance at Survivor Series 2021 as he now holds the record for the most pay-per-view matches in WWE history.

Jimmy Uso was attacking Riddle and didn’t realize that Orton got himself tagged into the match. As Jimmy went for a Frogsplash, Orton rushed into the ring and intercepted Jimmy in mid-air with a huge RKO for the pin to win.

Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm)

Carmella and Toni Storm began the match. Mella asked for her face mask for protection as Toni took advantage and pinned Carmella for the first elimination.

Sasha and Shotzi had troubles while getting along together for Team Smackdown. Toni hit her finisher Storm Zeron on Zelina Vega for the next pin. Liv Morgan then pinned Toni but Shotzi and Sasha hit back-to-back splashes on Liv. Sasha then pinned Liv.

Baszler then pinned Ripley in a soft pin-fall via roll-up causing a 4-on-1 situation in the favor of Team Smackdown as Bianca Belair only remained from Raw.

Sasha and Shotzi had issues again as Sasha got herself counted out. Bianca then rolled up Natalya to turn things in her favor.

Bianca pinned Shayna with a bodyslam move and then performed a sloppy KOD maneuver on Shotzi to become the Sole Survivor for Team Raw.

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Big E turned the Guillotine Chokehold into his Big Ending finisher but Reigns grabbed the bottom rope to avoid the pin-fall loss. Amid “This Is Awesome” chants from the fans, Roman hit a Superman Punch on Big E, outside the ring.

Roman then kicked Big E’s knees and then immediately delivered a Spear to pick up the win. WWE Survivor Series 2021 went off the air with Reigns standing tall on the stage with Paul Heyman by his side.