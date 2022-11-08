WWE Survivor Series 2022: First WarGames Match challenge issued

During this week's episode of Raw, The first WarGames match has officially been announced for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series WarGames premium live event featuring the women superstars from the red brand.

The announcement came after Bianca Belair challenged Bayley and the rest of DAMAGE CTRL members - Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to a WarGames match, and the challenge was accepted.

The challenge was issued after Belair along with Alexa Bliss and Asuka had a verbal encounter with the DAMAGE CTRL faction on Raw. The two teams were also featured in a physical brawl where DAMAGE CTRL gained the upper hand after Nikki Cross joined them in the ring.

As advertised on the first match poster for Survivor Series WarGames 2022, Bianca Belair will obviously be joined by Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and two other TBA women superstars inside the WarGames structure.

On the other hand, Bayley will be joined by her DAMAGE CTRL buddies IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and former Raw Women's Champion Nikki Cross. The remaining woman from their team is yet to be announced.

Over on Raw, Bianca Belair had a brief backstage face-off with Rhea Ripley indicating that the latter could join Bayley and DAMAGE CTRL inside the WarGames structure. The returning Mia Yim and Candice LeRae could join the babyface side to complete the fray.

From the confirmed participants, it will be the first WarGames match for Cross, Bayley, Asuka, and Bliss. Belair, Kai, and SKY have previously wrestled in WarGames matches. Kai and SKY have been part of both the NXT women's division WarGames matches in the past.

With the announcement of the WarGames Match, the long-term rivalry between Belair and Bayley will be continuing. This past weekend at Crown Jewel, Bayley came up short, again against Belair for the Raw Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing match.

Bayley also failed to capture the championship in a Ladder Match at the Extreme Rules PLE on October 8. However, her DAMAGE CTRL teammates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have managed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel PLE.

WWE snapped when they designed this poster 😮‍💨🥵



An instant classic!
#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hIRSaP2B5a — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 7, 2022

The 2022 Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, November 26th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The current match card for the show stands as follows:

5-on-5 Women's Division WarGames Match: Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and 2 TBA participants vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and TBA participant

5-on-5 Men's Division WarGames Match: Participants TBA