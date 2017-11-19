WWE Survivor Series to be five-hour long extravaganza

Bengaluru, November 19: Tonight, we will witness the annual Survivor Series PPV which is the final dual brand PPV of WWE in the calendar year. This year, it will mark the 30th anniversary of the show. To celebrate the occasion, big time, major names have been added to the match card making it perhaps the most star-studded lineups of all time.

As reported earlier, names like Shane McMahon, John Cena, Kurt Angle and Triple H will participate in the same match which is quite a rare occasion for the fans. Plus, there will be four champion Vs champion matches in-store for the fans alongside a never-before seen match between The Shield and The New Day.

Needless to say, the anticipation is much higher after the build up around the event has been so high. We should also need to remember that the Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle’s job is on the line. Banking on this scenario, Triple H has inserted himself into the match which might create a big-time rift against the GM at the PPV.

Reports from cagesideseats.com suggested that the Survivor Series show will continue for almost five hours as major storyline angles will be seen build up throughout the night. Major implications are attached with each of the matches making it one of longest nights of the year.

In general, there’s a kick-off show gets hosted prior to the main show with a two-hour-long span. The five hours mentioned by the source excludes the kick-off show which means the entire event on WWE Network might continue to run for seven hours, in total. Check out the comments from the source,

“It's expected Survivor Series will have a lot of overrun, as WWE plans to give everyone plenty of time. With so many entrances, they could end up running close to 5 hours just for the pay-per-view portion.”

Apparently, the company is willing to focus on each of the matches stored on the night. So, every match on the card will get a fair time. Plus, each of the superstar’s entrance will be retained in the taping meaning that it is going to stretch the event, further. Overall, we can expect to be a part of an epic night.