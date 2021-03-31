WWE tape Hall of Fame 2020 ceremony from ThunderDome

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler was revealed to be the host of the 2020 induction ceremony. The King took to Twitter to reveal that he is hosting the 2020 induction ceremony. He did not mention hosting the 2021 taping, but it’s likely that he will be repeating a similar duty, a couple of days from now.

Hosting the 2020 @WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremonies coming soon on @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/BCkePa16sB — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 30, 2021

The Bella Twins shared pictures from Hall of Fame tapings as they appeared in style in twinning red dresses. Both Brie and Nikki Bella revealed the custom title plates and custom Hall of Fame rings that they received following their induction. It's yet to be revealed if anyone special has inducted them into the prestigious club.

The photos also confirm the reports on Titus O’Neil receiving the Warrior Award as reported by Fightful, earlier. Meanwhile, Titus being present at the tapings confirm that he won the Warrior Award for the 2020 Class, not the 2021 class that will be gathered on April 1.

William Shatner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2020 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tCWUIrrdsf — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 30, 2021

William Shatner, the latest inductee for the 2020 induction ceremony as part of the Celebrity Wing, wasn’t present in person to accept the honour. It’s likely that WWE aired some sort of pre-taped video for Shatner. Jushin Thunder Liger was also not in attendance for the induction as it must be hard for him to fly to the United States from Japan.

All the new members were present at the ceremony while photos also show that Davey Boy Smith Jr., Georgia Smith, and Diana Hart-Smith were present to accept the honour for “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.

Can’t wait for you guys to see this special moment honouring my dad, and the rest of the amazing class of the 2020 @wwe Hall of Fame on April 6th on @peacocktv pic.twitter.com/oxc5bzffVO — Georgia Joyce Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 30, 2021

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development cum the EVP of Talent Relations, Triple H were present to honour the inductees.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5d37cMQBZq — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 31, 2021

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class includes the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins, JBL, Liger, Bulldog, and Titus O’Neil while the 2021 Class includes Rob Van Dam, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali, and Molly Holly. There is no confirmation yet on the recipients of the Warrior Award and the Celebrity Wing honour for the 2021 class.

WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 induction ceremonies are scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network during WrestleMania 37 Week. Previously, there have been talks of hosting a virtual event but now it's confirmed that the inductees will receive their HOF rings in physical attendance in front of zero fans inside WWE ThunderDome.