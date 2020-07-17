WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020 match card with predictions

WWE United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

For some unknown reasons, the United States Champion Apollo Crews hasn't been present on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw that made the entire buildup a joke. Bobby Lashley is showcasing his insane power on the jobbers of the Raw locker room.

Crews himself was one of the victims of The Dominator in recent times that surprisingly handed a title shot to MVP who is acting as Lashley's manager. WWE originally wants Lashley to face Crews and that match is being saved for Summerslam. Hence, Crews will retain over the former longest-reigning US Champion, MVP to continue his rivalry with the All-Mighty.

Prediction: This is a one-off feud before Summerslam 2020 where Bobby Lashley is set to challenge Apollo Crews for the US title. Hence, the nightmare run of Crews will continue as he retains over MVP.

RAW Women's Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

Asuka was dealing with challenges thrown by Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair in the past couple of months. But these two suddenly vanished from the scene. WWE was thus forced to bring Sasha Banks from Smackdown into the picture who will now be challenging the reigning champion.

The Empress of Tomorrow vs. The Legit Boss in a title match is a completely fresh lineup that should deliver an exciting experience. But Banks shouldn't expect to pick up the red-brand belt as Asuka can't drop it to a woman belonging from the blue brand.

Prediction: Although it sounds a good idea, ‘Banks 2 Belts' won't be a reality, at present circumstances. Asuka is a strong champion who isn't dropping the belt at least until Summerslam.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

While it's not given that Banks will become a dual champion at Extreme Rules, it's almost certain that ‘Bayley dos straps' will stay a reality for weeks to follow. The ‘role model' has overcome all the challenges thrown against her during her longest title reign with the Smackdown Women's Title.

With the least formidable option available on the roster, WWE had no option but to give Nikki Cross a title shot who's not yet ready to become a champion, yet. So we don't see her pulling off an upset.

Prediction: It will be a clean sweep for Bayley at Extreme Rules as she looks forward to what next WWE could arrange for her at Summerslam.

Eye For An Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Extreme Rules will witness a completely new level of terror as Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins meet in an Eye for an Eye Match. In a unique never-before-seen stipulation, no pinfall or submission will be counted for victory. The only way to win the match is to extract the opponent's eye and WWE Universe can't wait to find out how WWE is going to show the sequence.

As for the outcome, Mysterio should be the victim, once again as losing an eye (kayfabe) should keep the concerned superstar, out of action. WWE can't afford to keep a top star of Raw like Seth Rollins, out of action as Summerslam is looming around with a few weeks.

Prediction: The Eye for an Eye match seems to be a perfect option to remove Rey Mysterio from WWE TV who is dealing with a contract dispute, anyway. He should be the one to lose an eye and thereby get sidelined for sometimes, if not forever.

WWE Title Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c) (Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules)

Dolph Ziggler was traded to Raw from Smackdown, last month as he reminded everyone how he owes for Drew McIntyre's rise to the pinnacle of sports-entertainment with a strong championship run.

The ‘show-off' now gets a chance to back up his words as he received a title shot against the Scottish Psychopath. However, his opponent is a top babyface name from the Raw roster, destined to feature in the main event of Summerslam 2020. Hence, Ziggler had no option but to surrender to the champion and go back to his mediocre run in WWE.

Prediction: The veteran instincts of Dolph Ziggler guarantees the WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules to be a spectacular one. However, in the end, he has no other option but to get inducted into the Claymore Country.

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules moniker was built around this Wyatt Swamp Fight that emanates from the former Wyatt Family Compound. Both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman share a ton of history from this Swamp as they now depend on the alligators to let finish the job.

Wyatt's maniacal attitude as well as the home environment gives him the advantage in this potentially ‘terminator'-themed match and he is expected to capitalize on this. A pinfall win against the Monster Among Men will put him back into the championship picture around the biggest party of the summer.

Prediction: Bray Wyatt is set to pick up a pinfall win over the Universal Champion that would further make a way for The Fiend to resurface in the WWE. He is reportedly on a collision course with Strowman at Summerslam, this time with the Universal title.