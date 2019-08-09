WWE to add three big matches to Summerslam 2019 match card

Marquee names like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan and more have been left out of the equation. So the current speculations suggest that more than a couple of matches could be added to Summerslam.

As reported previously, Roman Reigns was supposed to face Daniel Bryan, but that is no longer on the card. However, WrestleVotes hinted that an impromptu matchup would be waiting for him this Sunday night.

As seen during this past week on Smackdown Live, Roman Reigns beat up Buddy Murphy to know about the mystery attacker. This must have been been a setup for a matchup at Summerslam when the former Cruiserweight Champion shows up to seek redemption for the insult. So he could challenge WWE's poster boy to an unsanctioned match as per the below statement,

"There were discussions last night about adding Roman Reigns vs Buddy Murphy to the SummerSlam card after the angle that went down on SmackDown. Source said it wasn’t decided either way yesterday, but it remains a possibility as we get closer to the show this weekend."

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre is involved in a feud against Cedric Alexander for the past few weeks. They were scheduled to compete in a match on this past episode of Monday Night Raw, but that never happened as McIntyre attacked Cedric before the match. Thereafter, an appearance by The Fiend Bray Wyatt ruined the matchup, entirely. So that contest has now been postponed to Summerslam.

As per latest reports from Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer, there would be 11 matches in total at Summerslam. This would see the addition of Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander to the card whereas Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali for the IC title is out of the window, for now. Things could change at the last moment depending on what Vince McMahon wants, though. Here's more from the source who confirmed there won't be any alterations for the already confirmed matches,

"I don't expect, out of the ten, they will take any away but Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander, as far as I know, is still on the card but not announced, but who knows. I think Nakamura/Ali is a no. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan is a no. I mean they are pretty adamant about that right now."

You can roll your eyes & be mad . Or find a partner & face us 💋 @CarmellaWWE https://t.co/jG3vSpKMpH — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) 6 August 2019

Meltzer added that the Women's tag team championship match took place on Raw so that the female talents involved do not get lost on the stacked card. However, there's still a chance that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross may end up defending their titles in a traditional tag team bout.

In a recent social media interaction, Little Miss Bliss advised Carmella to find a partner and come after the golds she holds with Cross. This angle may get carried to the pay-per-view event to produce another match for the evening which is a pure speculation, right now.

Here is a look at the announced matches for Summerslam 2019,

WWE Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match: Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (Owens will quit WWE if he loses)

Bray Wyatt as The Fiend vs. Finn Balor

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus