WWE to host SummerSlam 2021 on August 21; announces company's touring schedule this summer

WWE has been considering hosting SummerSlam 2021 in an outdoor setup for the first time since 1992 at the Wembley Stadium in England. Allegiant Stadium does not have a retractable roof but it allows for an outdoor setting with its special roof and doors.

The home turf of the NFL's Raiders has a capacity of 65,000 fans for NFL games and 61,000 for soccer games, but it can expand up to 72,000 people.

Sports Business Journal additionally reports that WWE is overall considering six NFL stadiums to host SummerSlam, according to their source.

Those venues are Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Dolphins), SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles (Rams/Chargers), NRG Stadium in Houston (Texans), MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (Giants/Jets), Nissan Stadium in Nashville (Titans), and Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale on June 18. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE also announced its next 21 live events as part of the company's touring schedule this summer.

The tour now includes:

- Saturday, July 24: Supershow - PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

- Sunday, July 25: Supershow - KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

- Saturday, July 31: Supershow - Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

- Sunday, August 1: Supershow - Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

- Monday, August 2: Raw - Allstate Arena in Chicago

- Friday, August 6: SmackDown - Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

- Saturday, August 7: Supershow - Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

- Sunday, August 8: Supershow - Stephen O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

- Monday, August 9: Raw - Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

- Friday, August 13: SmackDown - BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

- Saturday, August 14: Supershow - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

- Sunday, August 15: Supershow - Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

- Monday, August 16: Raw - AT&T Center in San Antonio

- Friday, August 20: SmackDown - Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

- Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

- Sunday, August 22: Supershow - Ball Arena in Denver

- Monday, August 23: Raw - Pechanga Arena in San Diego

- Friday, August 27: SmackDown - Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

- Monday, August 30: Raw - Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

- Friday, September 3: SmackDown - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

- Monday, September 6: Raw - American Airlines Arena in Miami

Tickets for the remaining live events go on sale two weeks from today on Friday, June 11.

Source: Media Release