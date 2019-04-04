WWE updates post-Wrestlemania 35 schedule, Saudi Arabia show postponed

Usually, WWE publishes the pay-per-view list for the next calendar year during this time, but that has not happened in 2019. So there are still some doubts about the next WWE Network special event in the month of May. Reports claimed that the promotion will return to Saudi Arabia in the first week of May, but that will not be the case now.

Updated news from Wrestling Observer claims that the next Saudi Arabia global show has been postponed for more than one month leaving a huge void in May. They also add this could give additional days break for the company's employees from the end of April after going through the rigorous schedule of Wrestlemania season.

Here is more from wwfoldchool.com,

"According to the Wrestling Observer, the Saudi Arabia PPV will now take place on June 7th. The reason behind this change in schedule isn’t known as of now, but the WWE Superstars will now be getting quite some days off as they aren’t booked for any events from April 30th to May 5th."

For the last couple of years, Backlash was the post-Wrestlemania pay-per-view event on WWE Network until a deal was signed by WWE with Saudi Arabia sports authority. It will be intact for the next 10 years demanding at least a couple of globally televised shows every year. The next one was going to be first in 2019 and the overall third event in Saudi.

But as per the current claims, the promotion has pushed it back without disclosing any proper reason. There are claims that a few superstars may be unwilling to visit the Middle East Country for its political situation. Daniel Bryan is the one whose name is being speculated as he also refused to work in Saudi Arabia in November. Even John Cena was on the list.

As of now, WWE has booked The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar to headline the Saudi Arabia show. Big paycheck is the sole reason that these two marquee names have agreed to work here. But with the unnamed event being rescheduled, it might put a question mark to their availability, as well. We expect to find out more details on the next PPV event of WWE when they declare an official statement on it during Wrestlemania 35.