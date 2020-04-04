WWE Wrestlemania 36 match card, preview and predictions

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Drew McIntyre has trained hard for this particular match of his career which should define his legacy. If he can continue with his pendant Claymore party then the beast Incarnate can be tamed. Considering that Lesnar will go into a hiatus after WrestleMania concludes, chances are pretty high that he'd drop the belt to the 2020 Royal Rumble match-winner.

Prediction - UK fans would be delighted to have the first-ever Britain-born WWE Champion after WrestleMania 36.

WWE Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE removing Roman Reigns from the potential Wrestlemania 36 main event without showing any reason downplays Goldberg's title defense. Braun Strowman is the new challenger whom we have not seen since Elimination Chamber 2019 which does not make any sense. So, technically he does not stand a chance against The Myth who destroyed the unbeatable Fiend at Super Showdown. But if he is set for a hiatus after this match then Strowman would end up becoming the new Universal Champion, out of nowhere.

Prediction - This match stands 50-50 at this point depending on how WWE intends to use Goldberg following Wrestlemania 36.

WWE NXT Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Charlotte Flair has delivered numerous sneak attacks on The NXT Women's Champion in recent times which gives her the initial upper-hand. But Rhea comes up with raw strength of her own which must be enough to take care of The Queen of the WWE. Flair does not necessarily have to win the NXT Women's Title at this point in her career as she already is a living legend. Hence, Rhea will retain her title and go back to the NXT roster.

Prediction - Ripley is the supposed future of the women's division and WWE can't afford to hand her a loss in this historic showdown.

RAW Women's Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

This one fight between the two bitter rivals should likely be the show-stealer of WrestleMania 36 and hence we should not wonder if Becky vs. Shayna ends up being one of the main events. Given the MMA background of Shayna Baszler, she would bring a physical fight to the history-making champion. So, this would be the last time, for now, that we may see Lynch with her red-strapped belt.

Prediction - Shayna Baszler has a bright future in the WWE main roster and she should win her first title match in the first opportunity to keep the strong momentum ongoing.

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title: Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

WWE is targeting a singles contest between the two best friends of SmackDown Women's division once WrestleMania is done. Hence, the focus should be on Sasha Banks and Bayley who are on a collision course. Thus, it's only fitting that Sasha ends up capturing the belt and give an organic start to the expected feud.

Prediction - Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is bound to happen after WrestleMania 36. Hence Sasha Banks is either becoming the new champion or else Bayley would continue her title reign.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)

Originally, the United States Champion was supposed to be in this match teaming with Garza. Chances for the challengers could have been better in that case. But we still believe this one is going to be a fast-paced and worth-the-watch contest given these two teams NXT background. In the end, the current title-holders should emerge victorious as they still have a lot to prove in the long run.

Prediction - Street Profits should retain after an exciting matchup.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

The reigning champions had the longest run with the titles but they failed to earn respect from the fans due to lack of planning. The two Japanese stars could rarely be seen defending their belts in the last three months. It's high time that the championships should change hands and WWE can't think of a better name than Alexa Bliss and her partner to become the new champions.

Prediction - WWE needs to bring the prestige back to the women's tag team titles and who better to do this than The Goddess and her best friend. So a title change at WrestleMania seems evident.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

The only reason why Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship from Strowman was to set up this match against Daniel Bryan. The former WWE Champion has stayed without any title for a long time and the wait should be over at WrestleMania. Despite the shenanigans thrown by Zayn's buddies, Nakamura or Cesaro, the wisest wrestler of SmackDown roster will easily pin or submit Zayn to secure his second IC title run.

Prediction - A new champion is guaranteed in the mid-card title picture unless Bryan opts for paternity leave after WrestleMania 36.

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

The Miz has rejuvenated his heel character since John Morrison returned on Smackdown at the beginning of 2020. They ended up winning the tag team titles outsmarting the veteran tandems like The New Day or The Usos. The announced gimmick match featuring all three teams should be a special attraction for the WWE universe as a ladder match brings nothing but excitement into the context. In reality, this is just a way to protect New Day or The Usos from suffering a pinfall loss from the champions who are favorite to retain.

Prediction: The Miz and John Morrison will retain keeping their string status intact if not Miz takes a break from WWE programming due to illness.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Perhaps the best storyline of WrestleMania 36 brings the two all-time great WWE superstars together in a match that takes place in a No Holds Barred capacity. The two friend-turned-foes can literally do anything to each other to put down the opponent for the referee's ten-count. Edge is the man who has the extra pressure here as he has to erase the bitter memory along with proving to the WWE Universe that he's not finished, yet. After all, Edge is returning to singles contest after a gap of nine years and he needs this win, big-time.

Prediction - Edge's grit will help him in cutting down the head of the serpent and thereby end this personal rivalry, for good.

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

The Phenome vs. The Phenomenal One sounds like a contest that has WrestleMania implications written all over it. Pro-wrestling fans never expected this to happen but it's finally happening and with an additional gimmick which makes this one a must-see. A Boneyard Match ensures that the two veterans will battle in a No Disqualifications match. Although Undertaker is favorite in this kind of environment, AJ will have backups ready in the form of Gallows and Anderson. This could be the difference-maker, in the end, to keep Styles' winning streak at WrestleMania, intact.

Prediction - The Undertaker may end up digesting his third loss at WrestleMania as he looks forward to donning a new gimmick (The American Badass), moving forward.

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

John Cena showing up on WWE programming is an additional attraction for the fans but nowadays, he has turned into a jobber that is totally opposite to his earlier days where he used to carry a 'golden shovel' to bury talents. WWE is effortlessly trying to remove that phrase from Cena's book and thus he stands in front of The Fiend. The resident monster of SmackDown needed a name upon whom he can feed and who better than a 16-time World Champion. So he picks up an easy win at WrestleMania to send Cena back to Hollywood.

Prediction - This one should be a cakewalk for Wyatt who gets his strong status back by swallowing another legend in Cena.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

The months-old rivalry is finally culminating in through this big WrestleMania match which should steal the show. These two have previously been involved in numerous feuds in or outside WWE and every time came up with five-star rated matches. This one won't be any different with Owens getting the upper-hand. His vengeance should be enough to put away Rollins for good and thereby sent him to much-needed time-off.

Prediction - The self-proclaimed God of Monday Night Raw is likely to digest a loss and go on to a hiatus from WWE for sometimes.

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

As King Corbin came up short during his previous feud with Roman Reigns, it's pretty evident that WWE is trying to put him over using Elias. The latter one has not wrestled a match on TV for the past several months and hence he is not at all favorite to come out as the winner. In fact, WWE already played an injury angle related to Elias that would play out as a big factor when Corbin pins him to pick up an easy win.

Prediction: Corbin would pick up an easy win over injured Elias to bring his strong heel status back.

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Kudos to Bobby Lashley that this match is happening as he came back from South Africa, stayed at quarantine for 14 days and then returned to action straight at WrestleMania 36. That's the reason this match is happening without any buildup but we're sure that a veteran like Lashley will bring a tough fight to Aleister Black. But the Dutch Destroyer is having all the momentum by his side who'd stop at nothing to secure the win.

Prediction - Aleister Black possesses an undefeated streak on the main roster which remains intact at WrestleMania 36.

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

The battle between good and evil over the Golden Goddess of WWE has been quite interesting. While Otis was portrayed to be the chocolate boy in the romantic angle, Ziggler perfectly played the flamboyant's role who tried to steal the girl from him. So this has to set up a match and it did with Mandy Rose favoring the heel Ziggler. But we believe she will soon fall for the good boy after what transpired on this week's Smackdown.

Prediction - WWE has always used Ziggler to put over younger names and this one wouldn't be an exception, for sure. Otis will beat him in the match and later secure his lady in the coming weeks.