WWE Wrestlemania 36 Results and Highlights: April 4, 2020

WrestleMania 36 Night One opened with WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon at the TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut giving a speech about the world going through a tough time after which we saw the opening video package on the show of shows and went live to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the match results from Night one of WrestleMania 36:

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Asuka put down Bliss with a Hip Attack and applied the Asuka Lock on Nikki Cross. Bliss broke up the pinfall count hitting a Twisted Bliss. But the champions then hit back with a Doomsday Device on Cross who kicked out at 2 and countered with a Neckbreaker on Sane. Bliss hit another Twisted Bliss on Sane to secure the win and become new Women's Tag Team Champions in the opening contest of WrestleMania 36.

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Elias got the upper-hand by shattering the guitar on Corbin's back before the match began. Corbin sent Elias face-first into the announce table and hit a Deep-Six to counter. Elias came back hitting a Mule Kick but Corbin tried to get the pinfall using the ropes. As a result, he got into an argument with the referee as Elias rolled him up from behind to get the win.

RAW Women's Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

The challenger controlled the better part of the match and even locked in Becky's own Dis-arm-her submission move. A big knee followed from Baszler after which she sent Becky face-first into the announce table. Back in the ring, Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch but Becky flipped back and put down Baszler's shoulder for the 3-count to retain her championship.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Daniel Bryan hit a Dropkick followed by some YES kicks on Zayn to take control of the match. But Cesaro and Nakamura attacked Gulak at ringside to distract Bryan. Zayn used this opportunity to hit a Helluva Kick on Bryan to retain the IC title at WrestleMania.

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso vs. John Morrison (c)

Kofi Kingston hit a Spanish Fly off a ladder on Morrison to which The Usos followed with a big splash as all three teams went down. Morrison sent The Usos off the ladders to clear the ring but Kofi stopped him from grabbing the titles. Jimmy Uso also reached the top and unclipped the titleholders but it was Morrison who fell on a ladder bridge with the actual titles to win this WrestleMania Ladder Match.

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Rollins disqualified this WrestleMania match using a ring bell on his opponent after Owens hit him with a Pop-up Powerbomb. Owens then issued Rollins in a match with No Disqualifications rules. He put down Rollins on top of the announce table and dropped a senton off the WrestleMania sign. Back in the ring, a Stunner followed from Owens to secure the victory.

Rob Gronkowski tried to pin R-Truth to win the 24/7 Championship. But his friend Mojo Rawley stole the pin as well as title from him.

WWE Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

Goldberg made the first move by kicking Strowman in the guts and delivering a Spear. He ended up hitting two more Spears for a near fall. Strowman slid out of a Jackhammer and hit four back to back Running Powerslams on Goldberg to pick up the win and become the new Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

A full-on movie treatment was given to this match which took place inside a cemetery. The Undertaker appeared in a motorbike who had to fight off some of the druids as well as Gallows and Anderson as AJ's mind games continued throughout the match. Taker hit a Tombstone Piledriver on a tin roof on Anderson before sending AJ into the grave with a Chokeslam. He carried a tractor into the scene and unloaded soils from it to bury Styles in the grave to win the first-ever Boneyard Match. Metallica's "Now That We're Dead" started playing as The Deadman speeded out of the cemetery in his bike to send night I of WrestleMania 36 off the air.