WWE Wrestlemania 39: Huge spoiler on Roman Reigns’ opponent and Title reign

There have always been speculations about Roman Reigns possibly defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at Wrestlemania. WWE is apparently moving forward in that direction.

Many fans have thought The Tribal Chief would lose the Undisputed Title to Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in the UK as the stage was set for the latter to win the gold in his home country. But things didn't go in latter's favor.

According to the latest updates from Wrestlingnews.co, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H is sticking with Vince McMahon's original plan for Roman Reigns, that's to keep him the champion until WrestleMania 39 so that the Dream Match against The Rock becomes a reality.

This is the reason why The Head of the Table still remains on top of the food chain following the United Kingdom PLE. It was also noted if the original plan is thoroughly followed then Roman will defeat The Great One at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It would be something like The Rock putting over John Cena at Wrestlemania 29 as his successor in the WWE. But right after the mega win, Roman is also scheduled to lose the Undisputed Title (possibly to a regular WWE roster member) since the reason for holding the two belts will no more exist. Here's more from the source.

"Someone familiar with the creative process told that nothing has changed (in regards to Roman Reigns) and there are still no plans for him to lose the Title this year.

"When Reigns turned heel in 2020, the plan at the time was for him to be the champion when he eventually wrestled The Rock and Vince McMahon wanted Reigns to retain the Title and the idea was, and still is, for Reigns to become a top babyface."

Back at WWE Payback PPV on August 30, 2020, Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat No-DQ match to win the Universal Championship.

Then at WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship, thus unifying the two top titles in the WWE to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the process.

Apart from the 2-year-long title reign, the kingpin of the WWE hasn't also been pinned or submitted for more than 1,000 days. His last pin-fall loss took place on December 15, 2019, at the TLC 2019 pay-per-view against Baron Corbin.