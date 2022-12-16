Full List of Uncapped Indian and Overseas Players in IPL Auction 2023: From N Jagadeesan To Shivam Mavi

The ten franchises will look to add players to their squads during the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction, which is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23.

A total of 405 players will go under the hammer as teams look to freshen up their squads for the next season of Indian Premier League that is slated to take place from March to May window in 2023.

Up to 87 players can be bought during the auction process. The auction will see the first 86 players being called out in set wise order, while the remaining 319 players will be selected for the accelerated process, wherein the franchises will pick a list of players to be called up in the auction.

While some teams can afford to go big on the star names like Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran to name a few, some teams with a very limited budget will look to assemble squads by signing up some names that are yet to announce themselves in the international stage.

Although not like in the mega auction, the mini auction list too has majority of uncapped players and some could fetch big money based on their previous IPL numbers as well as the domestic performance.

Advertisement

Among the 405 players, 282 are uncapped players. And of the 282 uncapped players, 254 players are Indians, while the rest of the list features players from Afghanistan (2), Australia (5), England (7), South Africa (11) and West Indies (3).

Some of the players that could tempt the franchises are N Jagadeesan, who was part of Chennai Super Kings earlier, has had terrific run in the Indian domestic circuit. Also, players like Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Gopal and KS Bharat bring IPL experience along with them.

The list also features overseas T20 stars such as Benny Howell, James Fuller, Hayden Kerr and young England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, who will make his Test debut soon.

Here is a look at the full list of uncapped Indian and overseas players at the IPL Auction 2023: