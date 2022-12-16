Full List of Uncapped Indian and Overseas Players in IPL Auction 2023: From N Jagadeesan To Shivam Mavi


Advertisement

N Jagadeesan, Shreyas Gopal and Shivam Mavi among the uncapped players for IPL 2023 Auction

The ten franchises will look to add players to their squads during the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction, which is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23.

A total of 405 players will go under the hammer as teams look to freshen up their squads for the next season of Indian Premier League that is slated to take place from March to May window in 2023.

Up to 87 players can be bought during the auction process. The auction will see the first 86 players being called out in set wise order, while the remaining 319 players will be selected for the accelerated process, wherein the franchises will pick a list of players to be called up in the auction.

While some teams can afford to go big on the star names like Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran to name a few, some teams with a very limited budget will look to assemble squads by signing up some names that are yet to announce themselves in the international stage.

Although not like in the mega auction, the mini auction list too has majority of uncapped players and some could fetch big money based on their previous IPL numbers as well as the domestic performance.

Advertisement

Among the 405 players, 282 are uncapped players. And of the 282 uncapped players, 254 players are Indians, while the rest of the list features players from Afghanistan (2), Australia (5), England (7), South Africa (11) and West Indies (3).

Some of the players that could tempt the franchises are N Jagadeesan, who was part of Chennai Super Kings earlier, has had terrific run in the Indian domestic circuit. Also, players like Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Gopal and KS Bharat bring IPL experience along with them.

The list also features overseas T20 stars such as Benny Howell, James Fuller, Hayden Kerr and young England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, who will make his Test debut soon.

Here is a look at the full list of uncapped Indian and overseas players at the IPL Auction 2023:

PlayerCountryRoleBase Price (in INR Lakhs)
Shubham KhajuriaIndiaBatter20
Rohan KunnummalIndiaBatter20
Chethan L.R.IndiaBatter20
Shaik RasheedIndiaBatter20
Anmolpreet SinghIndiaBatter20
Himmat SinghIndiaBatter20
Corbin BoschSouth AfricaAll Rounder20
Priyam GargIndiaAll Rounder20
Saurabh KumarIndiaAll Rounder20
Vivrant SharmaIndiaAll Rounder20
Nishant SindhuIndiaAll Rounder20
Sanvir SinghIndiaAll Rounder20
Shashank SinghIndiaAll Rounder20
Samarth VyasIndiaAll Rounder20
K.S. BharatIndiaWicketkeeper20
Mohammed AzharuddeenIndiaWicketkeeper20
Dinesh BanaIndiaWicketkeeper20
Abhimanyu EaswaranIndiaWicketkeeper20
N. JagadeesanIndiaWicketkeeper20
Sumit KumarIndiaWicketkeeper20
Upendra Singh YadavIndiaWicketkeeper20
Vaibhav AroraIndiaBowler20
K.M. AsifIndiaBowler30
Mukesh KumarIndiaBowler20
Shivam MaviIndiaBowler40
Lance MorrisAustraliaBowler30
Yash ThakurIndiaBowler20
Mujtaba YousufIndiaBowler20
Murugan AshwinIndiaBowler20
Chintal GandhiIndiaBowler20
Shreyas GopalIndiaBowler20
S MidhunIndiaBowler20
Izharulhuq NaveedAfghanistanBowler20
Himanshu SharmaIndiaBowler20
Sachin BabyIndiaBatter20
Harpreet BhatiaIndiaBatter20
Ashwin HebbarIndiaBatter20
Pukhraj MannIndiaBatter20
Akshat RaghuwanshiIndiaBatter20
Himanshu RanaIndiaBatter20
Shoun RogerIndiaBatter20
Virat SinghIndiaBatter20
Will SmeedEnglandBatter40
Apoorv WankhadeIndiaBatter30
Manoj BhandageIndiaAll Rounder20
Gerald CoetzeeSouth AfricaAll Rounder20
Mayank DagarIndiaAll Rounder20
Duan JansenSouth AfricaAll Rounder20
Evan JonesSouth AfricaAll Rounder20
Prerak MankadIndiaAll Rounder20
Abid MushtaqIndiaAll Rounder20
Suryansh ShedgeIndiaAll Rounder20
Jagadeesha SuchithIndiaAll Rounder20
Akash VashishtIndiaAll Rounder20
Ricky BhuiIndiaWicketkeeper20
Donovan FerreiraSouth AfricaWicketkeeper20
Baba IndrajithIndiaWicketkeeper20
Sheldon JacksonIndiaWicketkeeper20
Aryan JuyalIndiaWicketkeeper20
Urvil PatelIndiaWicketkeeper20
Kirant ShindeIndiaWicketkeeper20
Luvnith SisodiaIndiaWicketkeeper20
Vishnu SolankiIndiaWicketkeeper20
Vishnu VinodIndiaWicketkeeper20
Aniket ChoudharyIndiaBowler30
Vidwath KaverappaIndiaBowler20
Rajan KumarIndiaBowler20
Ravi KumarIndiaBowler20
Sushant MishraIndiaBowler20
Arzan NagwaswallaIndiaBowler20
Ishan PorelIndiaBowler20
Akash SinghIndiaBowler20
Basil ThampiIndiaBowler20
Vyshak Vijay KumarIndiaBowler20
S.Ajith RamIndiaBowler20
Satyajeet BachhavIndiaBowler20
Tejas BarokaIndiaBowler20
Yuvraj ChudasamaIndiaBowler20
Peter HatzoglouAustraliaBowler20
Suyash SharmaIndiaBowler20
Shivam SharmaIndiaBowler20
Priyansh AryaIndiaBatter20
Matthew BreetzkeSouth AfricaBatter20
Shivam ChauhanIndiaBatter20
Rahul GahlautIndiaBatter20
Sudip GharamiIndiaBatter20
C. Hari NishaanthIndiaBatter20
Amandeep KhareIndiaBatter20
Bhanu PaniaIndiaBatter20
Ekant SenIndiaBatter20
Akash SinghIndiaBatter20
Himanshu BishtIndiaAll Rounder20
Yudhvir CharakIndiaAll Rounder20
Mickil JaiswalIndiaAll Rounder20
Shams MulaniIndiaAll Rounder20
G.Aniketh ReddyIndiaAll Rounder20
Atit ShethIndiaAll Rounder20
M. SiddharthIndiaAll Rounder20
Swapnil SinghIndiaAll Rounder20
Tanay ThyagarajannIndiaAll Rounder20
Sumeet VermaIndiaAll Rounder20
Sanjay YadavIndiaAll Rounder20
Ajitesh GuruswamyIndiaWicketkeeper20
Yash KothariIndiaWicketkeeper20
Suresh KumarIndiaWicketkeeper20
Kumar KushagraIndiaWicketkeeper20
Anmol MalhotraIndiaWicketkeeper20
Robin MinzIndiaWicketkeeper20
Agniv PanIndiaWicketkeeper20
Priyesh PatelIndiaWicketkeeper20
Mitesh PatelIndiaWicketkeeper20
Abishek PorelIndiaWicketkeeper20
Nitish Kumar ReddyIndiaWicketkeeper20
Bharat SharmaIndiaWicketkeeper20
Vivek SinghIndiaWicketkeeper20
Abhijeet TomarIndiaWicketkeeper20
Basit BashirIndiaBowler20
Nandre BurgerSouth AfricaBowler20
Rasikh DarIndiaBowler20
Sakib HussainIndiaBowler20
Waseem KhandayIndiaBowler20
Ravi Kiran MajetiIndiaBowler20
Lukman Hussain MeriwalaIndiaBowler20
Anuj RajIndiaBowler20
Ankit Singh RajpootIndiaBowler20
Avinash SinghIndiaBowler20
Prince YadavIndiaBowler20
Prithviraj YarraIndiaBowler20
Mushtaq BegIndiaBowler20
Rocky BhaskerIndiaBowler20
Sanjith DevarajIndiaBowler20
Raghav GoyalIndiaBowler20
Allah MohammadAfghanistanBowler20
Lalit MohanIndiaBowler20
Bhuwan RohillaIndiaBowler20
Aman SharmaIndiaBowler20
Manav SutharIndiaBowler20
Anirudh BalachanderIndiaBatter20
Gourav ChoudharyIndiaBatter20
Saurav ChuahanIndiaBatter20
Kumar DeobratIndiaBatter20
Chirag GandhiIndiaBatter20
Arman JafferIndiaBatter20
Madhav KaushikIndiaBatter20
Priyank PanchalIndiaBatter20
Ayush PandeyIndiaBatter20
Rohan PatilIndiaBatter20
Sanjay RamaswamyIndiaBatter20
Siddharth YadavIndiaBatter20
Rehan AhmedEnglandAll Rounder40
Prayas BarmanIndiaAll Rounder20
Rahul BuddhiIndiaAll Rounder20
Vaisakh ChandranIndiaAll Rounder20
Writtick ChatterjeeIndiaAll Rounder20
Prashant ChopraIndiaAll Rounder20
Harsh DubeyIndiaAll Rounder20
Tanush KotianIndiaAll Rounder20
Ninad RathvaIndiaAll Rounder20
B. SuryaIndiaAll Rounder20
Jordan ThompsonEnglandAll Rounder40
Shivank VashisthIndiaAll Rounder20
Ankush BainsIndiaWicketkeeper20
Christopher BenjaminEnglandWicketkeeper20
Connor EsterhuizenSouth AfricaWicketkeeper20
Mohd Arslan KhanIndiaWicketkeeper20
Mamidi KrishnaIndiaWicketkeeper20
Fazil MakayaIndiaWicketkeeper20
Akshdeep NathIndiaWicketkeeper20
Deepak PuniaIndiaWicketkeeper20
Kunal RathoreIndiaWicketkeeper20
Ateev SainiIndiaWicketkeeper20
Bipin SaurabhIndiaWicketkeeper20
B.R. SharathIndiaWicketkeeper20
Yashovardhan SinghIndiaWicketkeeper20
Lakshay TharejaIndiaWicketkeeper20
Mohit AvasthiIndiaBowler20
Ottneil BaartmanSouth AfricaBowler20
Gurnoor Singh BrarIndiaBowler20
Shahrukh DarIndiaBowler20
Thomas HelmEnglandBowler40
Pankaj JaswalIndiaBowler20
Venkatesh MuralidharaIndiaBowler20
Geet PuriIndiaBowler20
E. SankethIndiaBowler20
Ajay SarkarIndiaBowler20
Ashok SharmaIndiaBowler20
Kanwar SinghIndiaBowler20
Shivam ChaudharyIndiaAll Rounder20
Ashwin DasIndiaAll Rounder20
James FullerEnglandAll Rounder40
Chirag JaniIndiaAll Rounder20
Akshay KarnewarIndiaAll Rounder20
Bhagmender LatherIndiaAll Rounder20
Lone MuzaffarIndiaAll Rounder20
Pulkit NarangIndiaAll Rounder20
Rohit RayuduIndiaAll Rounder20
Sameer RizviIndiaAll Rounder20
Tunish SawkarIndiaAll Rounder20
Sonu YadavIndiaAll Rounder20
Auqib DarIndiaBowler20
Mukhtar HussainIndiaBowler20
Kulwant KhejroliyaIndiaBowler20
Ashwani KumarIndiaBowler20
Hemant KumarIndiaBowler20
Nathan McAndrewAustraliaBowler20
Rajesh MohantyIndiaBowler20
Ravi SharmaIndiaBowler20
Vikash SinghIndiaBowler20
Koushik VasukiIndiaBowler20
Vasu VatsIndiaBowler20
Shubham AgrawalIndiaAll Rounder20
Baba AparajithIndiaAll Rounder20
Anshul KambojIndiaAll Rounder20
Azim KaziIndiaAll Rounder20
Dev LakraIndiaAll Rounder20
Ajay MandalIndiaAll Rounder20
Abdul P AIndiaAll Rounder20
Jitender PalIndiaAll Rounder20
Ritwik Roy ChowdhuryIndiaAll Rounder20
Utkarsh SinghIndiaAll Rounder20
Shubham SinghIndiaAll Rounder20
Avneesh SudhaIndiaAll Rounder20
Asad Jamil AhmedIndiaBowler20
Bandaru AyyappaIndiaBowler20
Aashish BhattIndiaBowler20
McKenny ClarkeWest IndiesBowler20
Shubham KapseIndiaBowler20
Gourav KoulIndiaBowler20
Raunak KumarIndiaBowler20
Trilok NagIndiaBowler20
Atal Bihari RaiIndiaBowler20
Ramon SimmondsWest IndiesBowler20
Rajeev SinghIndiaBowler20
Mohd. WasimIndiaBowler20
Atharva AnkolekarIndiaAll Rounder20
Khizar DafedarIndiaAll Rounder20
Naman DhirIndiaAll Rounder20
Sahil DhiwanIndiaAll Rounder20
Sampark GuptaIndiaAll Rounder20
Jordan HermannSouth AfricaAll Rounder20
Hayden KerrAustraliaAll Rounder20
Salman KhanIndiaAll Rounder20
Sairaj PatilIndiaAll Rounder20
Divyaansh SaxenaIndiaAll Rounder20
Purnank TyagiIndiaAll Rounder20
Prince YadavIndiaAll Rounder20
Deepraj GaonkarIndiaAll Rounder20
Shubham GarhwalIndiaAll Rounder20
Benny HowellEnglandAll Rounder40
Deepesh NailwalIndiaAll Rounder20
Arjun RapriaIndiaAll Rounder20
Shashwat RawatIndiaAll Rounder20
Sumit RuikarIndiaAll Rounder20
Shivam SharmaIndiaAll Rounder20
Rajandeep SinghIndiaAll Rounder20
Anunay SinghIndiaAll Rounder20
Digvesh SinghIndiaAll Rounder20
Pranshu VijayranIndiaAll Rounder20
Prerit DuttaIndiaAll Rounder20
Ramakrishna GhoshIndiaAll Rounder20
Shubhang HegdeIndiaAll Rounder20
Shamshuzama KaziIndiaAll Rounder20
Ayaz KhanIndiaAll Rounder20
Amit PachharaIndiaAll Rounder20
Akul PandoveIndiaAll Rounder20
Mohit RatheeIndiaAll Rounder20
Garv SangwanIndiaAll Rounder20
Shubham SharmaIndiaAll Rounder20
Nehal WadheraIndiaAll Rounder20
Amit YadavIndiaAll Rounder20
Amit AliIndiaAll Rounder20
Rishabh ChauhanIndiaAll Rounder20
Matthew FordeWest IndiesAll Rounder20
Sammar GajjarIndiaAll Rounder20
Rajneesh GurbaniIndiaAll Rounder20
Divyansh JoshiIndiaAll Rounder20
Dhruv PatelIndiaAll Rounder20
Jack PrestwidgeAustraliaAll Rounder20
Aditya SarvateIndiaAll Rounder20
Sagar SolankiIndiaAll Rounder20
Prenelan SubrayenSouth AfricaAll Rounder20
Bhagath VarmaIndiaAll Rounder20

More IPL 2023 News arrow_forward

Read More About: ipl 2023 ipl auction cricket ipl
Published On December 16, 2022

Read more...