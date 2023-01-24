India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Full List Of Award Winners, Player Of The Match, Stats, Post Match Presentation
India completed a clean sweep on New Zealand with another win in the 3rd ODI in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). India become the no. 1 ranked ODI team in the world with the victory.
The hosts were put into bat and scored 385/9 at the end of their allocated overs. Captain Rohit Sharma scored his 30th ODI hundred and Shubman Gill also scored his second ton of the series to give India a fantastic start.
In reply, the visitors had a decent start as Devon Conway scored a blistering hundred but ultimately faltered and fell short of the target by 90 runs.
India vs New Zealand Post-Match Presentation:
Here is the List of all the Award Winners from the match.
Ambuja Strongest Performer of the Match - Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma got the award for his 89 metre six, and as he cleared the fence 6 times.
Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match - Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya scored 53 runs with the bat and picked up a wicket with the ball.
Hyundai Ionic 5 Powerplayer of the Match - Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill scored 41 runs of 29 balls in the 1st powerplay.
Player of the Match - Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur was adjudged player of the match for his outstanding all-round display. He scored 25 runs with the bat and picked up 3 wickets.
Player of the Series - Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill won the award for his fantastic batting display throughout the series. The batter scored 360 runs in 3 matches, and became the youngest player to score an ODI double century when he scored 208 in the first ODI in Hyderabad.
Both the captains reflected on the game as they prepare for the upcoming T20I series which starts on January 27. "I thought in the last six games we played we did most part rights and that is the key in 50-over games. We were consistent too. Without Siraj and Shami I knew we wanted to give chances to people on the bench. Wanted to get Chahal and Umran in the mix. We wanted to see how they react under pressure. I don't think any score is safe here. Shardul has been doing it for a while. People call him magician in the squad. Just need to get more games under his belt. The wrist spinners get better with game time. Gill's approach is quite similar. As a youngster, coming into the team and have that attitude is great. I've been batting well, so it was just about going that extra mile. The pitch was good today." "I think the start with the ball wasn't great. Fantastic partnership, but we pulled it back to 380. We were in a great position in the chase, but we lost too many wickets. This is our last experience before the World Cup, so we have got an idea. We wanted to build depth and it's been a great experience for everyone. The more you are in these situations, the more you learn."
Captains' Words:
India Captain Rohit Sharma:
New Zealand Captain Tom Latham:
Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Match Stats and Facts:
More NEW ZEALAND IN INDIA 2023 News arrow_forward
Both the captains reflected on the game as they prepare for the upcoming T20I series which starts on January 27.
"I thought in the last six games we played we did most part rights and that is the key in 50-over games. We were consistent too. Without Siraj and Shami I knew we wanted to give chances to people on the bench. Wanted to get Chahal and Umran in the mix. We wanted to see how they react under pressure. I don't think any score is safe here. Shardul has been doing it for a while. People call him magician in the squad. Just need to get more games under his belt. The wrist spinners get better with game time. Gill's approach is quite similar. As a youngster, coming into the team and have that attitude is great. I've been batting well, so it was just about going that extra mile. The pitch was good today."
"I think the start with the ball wasn't great. Fantastic partnership, but we pulled it back to 380. We were in a great position in the chase, but we lost too many wickets. This is our last experience before the World Cup, so we have got an idea. We wanted to build depth and it's been a great experience for everyone. The more you are in these situations, the more you learn."