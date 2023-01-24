India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Full List Of Award Winners, Player Of The Match, Stats, Post Match Presentation

India completed a clean sweep on New Zealand with another win in the 3rd ODI in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). India become the no. 1 ranked ODI team in the world with the victory.

The hosts were put into bat and scored 385/9 at the end of their allocated overs. Captain Rohit Sharma scored his 30th ODI hundred and Shubman Gill also scored his second ton of the series to give India a fantastic start.

In reply, the visitors had a decent start as Devon Conway scored a blistering hundred but ultimately faltered and fell short of the target by 90 runs.

India vs New Zealand Post-Match Presentation:

Here is the List of all the Award Winners from the match.

Ambuja Strongest Performer of the Match - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma got the award for his 89 metre six, and as he cleared the fence 6 times.

Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya scored 53 runs with the bat and picked up a wicket with the ball.

Hyundai Ionic 5 Powerplayer of the Match - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill scored 41 runs of 29 balls in the 1st powerplay.

Player of the Match - Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was adjudged player of the match for his outstanding all-round display. He scored 25 runs with the bat and picked up 3 wickets.

Player of the Series - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill won the award for his fantastic batting display throughout the series. The batter scored 360 runs in 3 matches, and became the youngest player to score an ODI double century when he scored 208 in the first ODI in Hyderabad.