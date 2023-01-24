India captain Rohit Sharma finally keeps his words with a Century after 1100 days: Here's How

Rohit Sharma has been in superb knick in the recent past, but he was being denied that elusive three-figure mark in the last few innings.

Although the Indian captain was hitting the ball crisply and providing a blistering start for the team, his inability to convert his starts was getting a bit alarming.

Rohit Sharma got his last ODI hundred 1100 days Ago:

In the ongoing New Zealand matches, Sharma gave his wicket away after getting set and looking destined to end his century drought. Rohit was devoid of an ODI hundred since 2020, when he last scored a ton against Australia in Bengaluru, which was 1100 days ago from Tuesday (January 24, 2023).

But he has finally managed to get the hundred. It was by no means a bolt from the blue, as the Indian skipper has been quite sublime with his willow as long he has stayed at the crease. But for Rohit, the arrival of the elusive hundred is a monumental block of ice melted.

Rohit Sharma keeps his Words:

"I'm trying to change my game a bit now, have been trying to take the bowlers on and I think that's important. I know the big scores haven't come, but I'm not too worried about it," Rohit said in the post-match presentation in Raipur, after India sealed the ODI series against the Blackcaps.

The assurance in his voice was optimistic enough to indicate a big inning was around the corner. And it has finally arrived in the very next match.

📷 BCCI • #RohitSharma #INDvNZ #NZvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/H8d16ByMWg — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) January 24, 2023

Rohit Sharma scores his 30th ODI Century:

Rohit Sharma showed immense aggression from the start on Tuesday (January 24). He demolished the Kiwi pacers from the start and rattled them. Timing, Placement was not an issue as the skipper continued his merry way, toying with the hapless Kiwi attack. He took on Jacob Duffy and hit him for sixes, and destroyed Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner to stamp his authority over the visitors.

The batter was assured of his ability and was determined to make it big in Indore. He was prepared to take on the pacers, while content to play his way around the spinners at the threshold of his century landmark. He was hit on his fingers on 99, but showed enough composure to play the next ball safely towards deep square leg to end his drought. To sum it up, he controlled it like an expert and dictated the proceedings, before being cleaned up by Michael Bracewell after a delightful knock of 101 off just 85 balls.

India are currently on 212/1 after 26 overs and they can heap another gigantic score at the end of their full quota of overs. Shubman Gill has also continued his magnificent form with another century to his name, but Rohit's century will feel much sweeter, for him and for India as a whole.