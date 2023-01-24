Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam in a Unique Record: Check Out

Gill scored the third hundred in his last 4 ODI innings as he bludgeoned past the New Zealand bowling to score 112 off just 78 balls in Indore on Tuesday (January 24).

It was a sublime inning by the 23-year-old, as he toyed with the Kiwi attack and hit some magnificent shots across the ground.

This was also the 4th hundred of the young batter in 21 matches as he has already scored 1254 ODI runs at an average of 73.8 so far.

But along with that, Gill also took the joint top spot in another prestigious tally, and will be seating with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Shubman Gill becomes joint-highest Run-scorer in 3-match ODI series:

Shubman Gill became the highest run-scorer in a three-match bilateral ODI series, along with Babar Azam.

He equalled the record of Azam with a fantastic short-arm jab that went for six, but couldn't surpass the Pakistani as he was dismissed the very next ball. Nevertheless, Gill scored 360 runs in the New Zealand ODI series at an average of 180. The batter scored 208 in the first match, backed that up with an unbeaten 40 in the second match before another century in the final ODI.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also scored 360 runs against West Indies in 2016-17 season. Gill surpassed Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes, who scored 349 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who scored 342 runs in a 3-match ODI series against India in 2013.