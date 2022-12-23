MI Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Mumbai Indians Players With Price in IPL 2023

Kochi, Dec 23: The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner, Mumbai Indians, had a forgettable season in the IPL 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led side could only win four games in the last edition and is raring to bounce back. They spent a whopping Rs 17.50 crore to buy Australia all-rounder Cameron Green at IPL 2023 Auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction, Mumbai Indians showed faith in the squad which they picked up for IPL 2022 by retaining core players. However, they did let go of some players on tactical grounds.

Mumbai Indians strategy in IPL 2023

In the IPL 2023, the franchise is aiming to make a strong comeback and prove its mettle. One of the biggest reasons for MI's struggle in the previous season was the unavailability of one of their strike pacers, Jofra Archer.

Archer was considered to be a smart buy from MI but the right-arm quick was not available due to prolonged injury. With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Archer could form a formidable pace attack for Mumbai in the IPL 2023.

Keiron Pollard - who looked like a mere shadow of himself in the previous edition - has retired from IPL and will be donning the role of the team's batting coach from next season. He would be looking to inspire the young guns in the MI squad.

Mumbai Indians also retained their most expensive buy from the previous edition i.e. Ishan Kishan - who was purchased for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore. The wicketkeeper-batter has grown in his stature after flourishing for the national side and the Jharkhand cricketer will be looking to translate his international success into IPL.

SKY is the limit

They also have the No. 1 ranked T20I player in their squad, Suryakumar Yadav. SKY - who has dominated 2022 with his phenomenal batting performance - will be a force to reckon with in IPL 2023.

The team spent heavily on young Turks such as Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma and they've proven their worth.

MI headed into the IPL Auction 2023 with a budget of Rs 20.55 Crores to fill a maximum of 9 slots, including 3 max overseas slots.

At the IPL Auction 2023 held in Kochi on Friday (December 23), MI bought.

Now, here is a look at how the MI 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:

Player Country Role U/C/A Price in INR Rohit Sharma India Batter Capped Rs 16 Crore Ishan Kishan India Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 15.25 Crore Jasprit Bumrah India Bowler Capped Rs 12 Crore Tim David Australia All Rounder Capped Rs 8.25 crore Jofra Archer England All Rounder Capped Rs 8 Crore Surya Kumar Yadav India Batter Capped Rs 8 Crore Dewald Brevis South Africa Batter Uncapped Rs 3 Crore N.Tilak Varma India All-rounder Capped Rs 1.70 Crore Jason Behrendorff Australia Bowler Capped Rs 75 Lakhs Arjun Tendulkar India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 30 Lakhs Hrithik Shokeen India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Akash Madhwal India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Ramandeep Singh India All-Rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Tristan Stubbs South Africa Batter Capped Rs 20 Lakhs Mohd. Arshad Khan India All Rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Kumar Kartikeya Singh India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs

MI Players Bought At IPL 2023 Auction

Player Country U/C/A Role Base Price in INR Bought For in INR Cameron Green Australia Capped All-ROunder 2 Crore 17.50 Crore Jhye Richardson Australia Capped Fast Bowler 1.5 Crore 1.5 Crore

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, N.Tilak Varma, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson.