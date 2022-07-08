Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record: India skipper first to lead a side in 14 consecutive T20I wins


Rohit Sharma on Thursday (July 7) became the first skipper in the history of Twenty20 Internationals to register 13 successive wins in the shortest format following Team India's 50-run victory over England in the first T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

On Saturday (July 9), Rohit-led India made it back-to-back wins over England with another 49-run victory in the second T20I at the Edgaston Stadium in Birmingham, taking a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match Twenty20 International series.

Rohit, who missed the Edgbaston Test last week after testing positive for COVID, is also unbeaten as a captain in all formats since he took over the role from Virat Kohli last year. Rohit had led India in 9 T20I wins since the end of last year when Kohli stepped down as skipper.

After the T20 World Cup last year, India led by Rohit went on ruthless run beating New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies in back-to-back home bilateral T20I series. However, that run was ended 4 months later by South Afica when Rohit did not feature.

In fact, Rohit now has an impressive record of leading Team India in 26 wins in his 30 matches as captain. Before taking over as full-time captain in November last year, Rohit had led the side when Kohli was rested.

Rohit also reached another milestone during Thursday's match in Southampton as he became only the third Indian after Kohli and MS Dhoni to score over 1000 T20I runs as captain. In 29 innings as India's T20 skipper, Rohit has scored 1011 runs, including 2 hundreds and 7 fifties, at an average of 37 with a strike rate of 153.

List of Rohit Sharma's Wins as Captain of Team India in T20I:

Win No.MatchTournament/SeriesRound/Match No.ResultDate
1India vs BangladeshBangladesh in India 20192nd T20IIndia won by 8 wicketsNovember 7, 2019
2India vs BangladeshBangladesh in India 20193rd T20IIndia won by 30 runsNovember 10, 2019
3India vs New ZealandIndia in NZ 20205th T20IIndia won by 7 runsFebruary 2, 2020
4India vs New ZealandNZ in India 20211st T20IIndia won by 5 wicketsNovember, 17 2021
5India vs New ZealandNZ in India 20212nd T20IIndia won by 7 wicketsNovember 19, 2021
6India vs New ZealandNZ in India 20213rd T20IIndia won by 73 runsNovember 21, 2021
7India vs West IndiesWI in India 20221st T20IIndia won by 6 wicketsFebruary 16, 2022
8India vs West IndiesWI in India 20222nd T20IIndia won by 8 runsFebruary 18, 2022
9India vs West IndiesWI in India 20223rd T20IIndia won by 17 runsFebruary 20, 2022
10India vs Sri LankaSL in India 20221st T20IIndia won by 62 runsFebruary 24, 2022
11India vs Sri LankaSL in India 20222nd T20IIndia won by 7 wicketsFebruary 26, 2022
12India vs Sri LankaSL in India 20223rd T20IIndia won by 6 wicketsFebruary 27, 2022
13India vs EnglandIndia in England 20221st T20IIndia won by 50 runsJuly 7, 2022
14India vs EnglandIndia in England 20222nd T20IIndia won by 49 runsJuly 9, 2022
Published On July 8, 2022

