Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam in a Unique Record: Check Out

India batter Shubman Gill has made a habit of scoring big runs in the recent past.

Gill scored the third hundred in his last 4 ODI innings as he bludgeoned past the New Zealand bowling to score 112 off just 78 balls in Indore on Tuesday (January 24).

It was a sublime inning by the 23-year-old, as he toyed with the Kiwi attack and hit some magnificent shots across the ground.

This was also the 4th hundred of the young batter in 21 matches as he has already scored 1254 ODI runs at an average of 73.8 so far.

But along with that, Gill also took the joint top spot in another prestigious tally, and will be seating with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.