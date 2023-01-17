Virat Kohli ODI Hundreds: The Full List of One Day International Centuries Scored By The Chase Master
Star India batter Virat Kohli has been on a record-breaking spree in international cricket and his numbers in One Day Internationals is impeccable.
Kohli is currently the second highest run scorer for India and fifth highest run-getter overall in ODIs with over 12000 runs, including 46 hundreds in the format at an incredible average over 50. Also among the 46 hundreds, five have been of scores 150 plus.
The 34-year-old is also second in the most ODI hundreds list behind India icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 49 hundreds in One Day Internationals. The legendary opener is also the leading run-scorer in the format.
Kohli is now also the player with second most hundreds in international across formats with 74 centuries (46 in ODIs, 27 in Tests and 1 in T20I). Tendulkar holds the record for most centuries in international cricket with 100 hundreds across formats in Tests (51) and ODIs (49).
Kohli also holds the record for most 100s in a winning cause in ODIs with 37 hundreds in 156 innings. He has scored 26 hundreds when chasing and among them only four were in a losing cause, earning him the tag of the Chase Master. He has also remained unbeaten in 16 of his 46 innings when he has scored a hundred in ODIs.
Kohli, who made his ODI debut in August 2008, scored his first hundred over a year later in 2009 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Sri Lanka. He scored his first away hundred two weeks later in Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.
He scored his first ODI hundred in SENA (South Africa England New Zealand Australia) countries in 2011 in a rain interrupted match against England at the Sophia Gardens in Wales. However, that came in a losing cause.
He has so far scored 10 hundreds in SENA countries. And among the 10, five have been scored in Australia, three in South Africa, and one each in UK and New Zealand.
21 of his 46 hundreds have come at home, while 10 have come in other Asian countries (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), and 5 have been scored in West Indies and Zimbabwe.
His favourite ground has been Shere-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, where he scored 4 ODI hundreds followed by ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag, Queen's Park Oval in Kingston and R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where he has smashed 3 ODI hundreds each.
As for favourite oppositions, Kohli has scored the most ODI 100s (10) against Sri Lanka. That also happens to be the record for a player scoring most hundreds against a single opposition in ODIs.
Kohli has also scored nine hundreds against West Indies and eight against Australia, making the two his next favourite opponents.
ODI Hundreds Scored by Kohli
|100 No.
|Score
|Versus
|Venue
|Date
|Result
|1
|107
|Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|24 December 2009
|Won
|2
|102*
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|11 January 2010
|Won
|3
|118
|Australia
|APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|20 October 2010
|Won
|4
|105
|New Zealand
|Nehru Stadium, Guwahati
|28 November 2010
|Won
|5
|100*
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|19 February 2011
|Won
|6
|107
|England
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|16 September 2011
|Lost (D/L)
|7
|112*
|England
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|17 October 2011
|Won
|8
|117
|West Indies
|APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|2 December 2011
|Won
|9
|133*
|Sri Lanka
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|28 February 2012
|Won
|10
|108
|Sri Lanka
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|13 March 2012
|Won
|11
|183
|Pakistan
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|18 March 2012
|Won
|12
|106
|Sri Lanka
|MRIC Stadium, Hambantota
|21 July 2012
|Won
|13
|128*
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|31 July 2012
|Won
|14
|102
|West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
|5 July 2013
|Won (D/L)
|15
|115
|Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|24 July 2013
|Won
|16
|100*
|Australia
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|16 October 2013
|Won
|17
|115*
|Australia
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|30 October 2013
|Won
|18
|123
|New Zealand
|McLean Park, Napier
|19 January 2014
|Lost
|19
|136
|Bangladesh
|Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah
|26 February 2014
|Won
|20
|127
|West Indies
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|17 October 2014
|Won
|21
|139*
|Sri Lanka
|JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
|16 November 2014
|Won
|22
|107
|Pakistan
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|15 February 2015
|Won
|23
|138
|South Africa
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|22 October 2015
|Won
|24
|117
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|17 January 2016
|Lost
|25
|106
|Australia
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|20 January 2016
|Lost
|26
|154*
|New Zealand
|PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|23 October 2016
|Won
|27
|122
|England
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|15 January 2017
|Won
|28
|111*
|West Indies
|Sabina Park, Kingston
|6 July 2017
|Won
|29
|131
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|31 August 2017
|Won
|30
|110*
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|3 September 2017
|Won
|31
|121
|New Zealand
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|22 October 2017
|Lost
|32
|113
|New Zealand
|Green Park Stadium, Kanpur
|29 October 2017
|Won
|33
|112
|South Africa
|Kingsmead, Durban
|1 February 2018
|Won
|34
|160*
|South Africa
|Newlands, Cape Town
|7 February 2018
|Won
|35
|129*
|South Africa
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|16 February 2018
|Won
|36
|140
|West Indies
|Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati
|21 October 2018
|Won
|37
|157*
|West Indies
|ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|24 October 2018
|Tied
|38
|107
|West Indies
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|27 October 2018
|Lost
|39
|104
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|15 January 2019
|Won
|40
|116
|Australia
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|5 March 2019
|Won
|41
|123
|Australia
|JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
|8 March 2019
|Lost
|42
|120
|West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
|11 August 2019
|Won
|43
|114*
|West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
|14 August 2019
|Won
|44
|113
|Bangladesh
|Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
|10 December 2022
|Won
|45
|113
|Sri Lanka
|Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati
|10 January 2023
|Won
|46
|166*
|Sri Lanka
|Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
|15 January 2023
|Won