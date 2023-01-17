Virat Kohli ODI Hundreds: The Full List of One Day International Centuries Scored By The Chase Master


Star India batter Virat Kohli has been on a record-breaking spree in international cricket and his numbers in One Day Internationals is impeccable.

Kohli is currently the second highest run scorer for India and fifth highest run-getter overall in ODIs with over 12000 runs, including 46 hundreds in the format at an incredible average over 50. Also among the 46 hundreds, five have been of scores 150 plus.

The 34-year-old is also second in the most ODI hundreds list behind India icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 49 hundreds in One Day Internationals. The legendary opener is also the leading run-scorer in the format.

Kohli is now also the player with second most hundreds in international across formats with 74 centuries (46 in ODIs, 27 in Tests and 1 in T20I). Tendulkar holds the record for most centuries in international cricket with 100 hundreds across formats in Tests (51) and ODIs (49).

Kohli also holds the record for most 100s in a winning cause in ODIs with 37 hundreds in 156 innings. He has scored 26 hundreds when chasing and among them only four were in a losing cause, earning him the tag of the Chase Master. He has also remained unbeaten in 16 of his 46 innings when he has scored a hundred in ODIs.

Kohli, who made his ODI debut in August 2008, scored his first hundred over a year later in 2009 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Sri Lanka. He scored his first away hundred two weeks later in Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

He scored his first ODI hundred in SENA (South Africa England New Zealand Australia) countries in 2011 in a rain interrupted match against England at the Sophia Gardens in Wales. However, that came in a losing cause.

He has so far scored 10 hundreds in SENA countries. And among the 10, five have been scored in Australia, three in South Africa, and one each in UK and New Zealand.

21 of his 46 hundreds have come at home, while 10 have come in other Asian countries (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), and 5 have been scored in West Indies and Zimbabwe.

His favourite ground has been Shere-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, where he scored 4 ODI hundreds followed by ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag, Queen's Park Oval in Kingston and R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where he has smashed 3 ODI hundreds each.

As for favourite oppositions, Kohli has scored the most ODI 100s (10) against Sri Lanka. That also happens to be the record for a player scoring most hundreds against a single opposition in ODIs.

Kohli has also scored nine hundreds against West Indies and eight against Australia, making the two his next favourite opponents.

ODI Hundreds Scored by Kohli

100 No.ScoreVersusVenueDateResult
1107Sri LankaEden Gardens, Kolkata24 December 2009Won
2102*BangladeshSher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka11 January 2010Won
3118AustraliaAPCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam20 October 2010Won
4105New ZealandNehru Stadium, Guwahati28 November 2010Won
5100*BangladeshSher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka19 February 2011Won
6107EnglandSophia Gardens, Cardiff16 September 2011Lost (D/L)
7112*EnglandFeroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi17 October 2011Won
8117West IndiesAPCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam2 December 2011Won
9133*Sri LankaBellerive Oval, Hobart28 February 2012Won
10108Sri LankaSher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka13 March 2012Won
11183PakistanSher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka18 March 2012Won
12106Sri LankaMRIC Stadium, Hambantota21 July 2012Won
13128*Sri LankaR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo31 July 2012Won
14102West IndiesQueen's Park Oval, Port of Spain5 July 2013Won (D/L)
15115ZimbabweHarare Sports Club, Harare24 July 2013Won
16100*AustraliaSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur16 October 2013Won
17115*AustraliaVCA Stadium, Nagpur30 October 2013Won
18123New ZealandMcLean Park, Napier19 January 2014Lost
19136BangladeshKhan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah26 February 2014Won
20127West IndiesHPCA Stadium, Dharamshala17 October 2014Won
21139*Sri LankaJSCA International Stadium, Ranchi16 November 2014Won
22107PakistanAdelaide Oval, Adelaide15 February 2015Won
23138South AfricaMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai22 October 2015Won
24117AustraliaMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne17 January 2016Lost
25106AustraliaManuka Oval, Canberra20 January 2016Lost
26154*New ZealandPCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali23 October 2016Won
27122EnglandMCA Stadium, Pune15 January 2017Won
28111*West IndiesSabina Park, Kingston6 July 2017Won
29131Sri LankaR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo31 August 2017Won
30110*Sri LankaR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo3 September 2017Won
31121New ZealandWankhede Stadium, Mumbai22 October 2017Lost
32113New ZealandGreen Park Stadium, Kanpur29 October 2017Won
33112South AfricaKingsmead, Durban1 February 2018Won
34160*South AfricaNewlands, Cape Town7 February 2018Won
35129*South AfricaSuperSport Park, Centurion16 February 2018Won
36140West IndiesBaraspara Stadium, Guwahati21 October 2018Won
37157*West IndiesACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam24 October 2018Tied
38107West IndiesMCA Stadium, Pune27 October 2018Lost
39104AustraliaAdelaide Oval, Adelaide15 January 2019Won
40116AustraliaVCA Stadium, Nagpur5 March 2019Won
41123AustraliaJSCA International Stadium, Ranchi8 March 2019Lost
42120West IndiesQueen's Park Oval, Port of Spain11 August 2019Won
43114*West IndiesQueen's Park Oval, Port of Spain14 August 2019Won
44113BangladeshZohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong10 December 2022Won
45113Sri LankaBaraspara Stadium, Guwahati10 January 2023Won
46166*Sri LankaGreenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram15 January 2023Won

Published On January 17, 2023

